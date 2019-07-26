WWE Announces Huge Card For Upcoming 'Monday Night Raw'

WWE has announced a huge card for the upcoming July 29 edition of Monday Night Raw. The program will emanate live from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas and will feature two possible main event matches.

The first match will pit Alexa Bliss against the Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch. The Man has been at the top of her game since winning the title at WrestleMania 35, as she has fought every challenge head-on. Her next big title defense will take place at SummerSlam on August 11 against longtime friend Natalya.

The second top match features Seth Rollins in a one-on-one contest with Dolph Ziggler. Rollins was assisted by D-Generation X in his battle with AJ Styles on the recent Raw Reunion. Now it appears The Beastslayer will return the favor, following Ziggler’s Superkick on Shawn Michaels during the following night’s SmackDown Live.

But the third big moment of the July 29 Raw is not a match, though it will likely lead to one later on. Roman Reigns will address his problems with Samoa Joe in what WWE is referring to as a “Samoan Summit.”

This confrontation will probably lead to nothing but trouble, as both guys tend to settle their problems with their fists. Many fans believe that a war between the two men could become the hottest feud in WWE and that has proved to be true in the past.

Reigns and Joe indeed have a tremendous amount of chemistry together and it could very well be that their imminent brawl on Raw is a precursor to a match. That match will probably happen at SummerSlam, which is already shaping up to be a great night. The card will feature Rollins challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, and Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton.