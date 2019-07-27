6 Reasons to Consume Coffee Before Your Workout

A cup of hot coffee is more than an elixir to its lovers! No wonder that day does not start to most of us without at least having a sip of coffee. Though the debate if coffee is good or bad for health has been taking place since ages, coffee lovers are nowhere bothered about the critics! In fact, a lot of good news is being released by researchers and fitness enthusiasts and backed up by science and researches.

Coffee does more than just boosting up our spirits. Besides, it works wonders for those who want to build muscles and cut down fat by working out. And these are not just observations –researchers such as Ori Hofmekler, author of The Warrior Diet and Unlocking the Muscle Gene, have proven them and fitness experts across the world are emphasizing on them too.

Let’s move on to see how drinking coffee can benefit fitness freaks and specifically how it offers advantages when consumed before workout.

You burn more calories

According to the research published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, caffeine helped burn more calories in exercise doers and athletes as compared to those who do not consume coffee. The dose of caffeine that accomplishes this is 4.5 mg for every kilogram of body weight.

Thus, you can enjoy your cuppa before an hour before hitting the next gym session.

A note here:

You gain this calorie burning benefit only when you have your java without any additive, which includes cream, sugar, syrup, or artificial sweeteners too.

The reason for this enhanced calorie burning is a boosted metabolism due to caffeine, says Ori. And the metabolic boost is as much as 30 percent.

Your experience lesser post-workout muscle pain

Most gym goers get discouraged with the muscle pain that they experience post work out. They tend to take a break or quit in fear of this pain.

Here’s great news from the researchers of the University of Georgia. They found that in people who consumed 2 cups of coffee an hour before the workout, the muscle pain decreased drastically post workout. They compared this effect to the result when aspirin or other pain reliever is taken and interestingly the effect due to caffeine in reducing muscle soreness is greater than that of aspirin. While aspirin produced relief of about 30 percent, caffeine effectively reduced post-workout soreness by as much as 48 percent.

Caffeine preserves your muscles

Caffeine triggers a mechanism called Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) in our brain, which is responsible for muscles and their preservation and determining the activity of neuromotor – a key component of any muscle of our body. Neuromotor are important for the functioning of muscles and healthy action of neuromotor implies that your muscles are preserved as you age and you enjoy lesser chances of muscle injury too.

Strength training impact muscles in a positive way. And if this BDNF effect of caffeine combines with this, needless to say, this is a great benefit for exercise doers.

Bonus:

This BDNF mechanism works wonders in preserving the muscle and reducing the loss of muscle during old age. Thus, caffeine, in the long run, means a youthful muscle tissue in the olden days too. Yes – The research of Coventry University’s confirmed this.

You enjoy better exercise performance

Caffeine lets you enjoy a better exercise performance.

Wondering how?

Caffeine boosts the circulation of blood all around the body and this means an enriched supply of oxygen to all the tissues of your body.

Dr.Mercola, a researcher studying intensively on the effect of caffeine on the human body during and after workouts, puts it this way: With this better supply of oxygen, your muscles and tissues that are otherwise tired due to intensive workout, now experience lesser fatigue and thus you do not feel much tiredness easily during your workout session.

Hence, a cup of black coffee an hour or two before the workout keeps you going without the feeling of fatigue and tiredness and hence you can enjoy longer workout sessions.

You experience an enjoyable workout

Expert sports nutritionist Heidi Skolnik, M.S., shares his experience and observations on this. He says that exercise doers can enjoy their workout session if they had a cup of coffee prior to starting their workout.

The science behind this is caffeine triggers the happiness hormones or the dopamine receptors, which makes us feel good and happy and also cut down stress and pain.

You focus better on workouts

Caffeine also triggers the central nervous system and brain functioning. Thus, when you consume coffee, you tend to think sharp and focus better. Consuming caffeine an hour before the workout, thus, helps greatly in focusing on exercise and attaining the desired results from workouts.

A study published in Harvard Health Publications also proves that caffeine can improve mental energy and mental performance. Another research mentioned that caffeine impacts the prefrontal lobe of the brain that determines the focus and attention on the task being performed. Besides, caffeine has shown proven effective in protecting memory and helping in the age-related degradation of memory and brain cells too. And all these good results with just two cups of black coffee per day.

Thus, black coffee works wonders for fitness freaks, when consumed in moderation an hour before the workouts.

What to Note?

Despite the benefits that caffeine offers, moderation is the key, as in case of anything and everything. However, if you work out at evenings or night, and consume coffee, caffeine may interrupt with your sleep patterns, though the effects on workout are the same.

Hence it is important to know when to consume and when not to consume coffee, despite the fact that you are working out. Ideally, 2-3 cups of black coffee can be consumed between 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM without any potential side effects on our body’s rhythm.

Besides caffeine, it is important that you drink enough water, especially when you are working out because water flushes away toxins that are released from muscles when you are working out, and remember that caffeine is a potential diuretic.

