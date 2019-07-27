Day 3: Redskins 2019 Training Camp 📸

RICHMOND, VA – Saturday marked day three for The Washington Redskins 2019 Training Camp down in Richmond, VA. It was also Redskins Military Appreciation Day.

“Yeah, it’s a great day, man. It’s great to have these guys out here. You know, anytime we can support our troops, have them come out here and get a chance to meet them and shake their hand, it’s great for us. Hopefully, they get excited to meet us, but we’re definitely excited to meet them. It’s a privilege.” – Redskins Head Coach, Jay Gruden.

With a little more than a month removed from the beginning of the 2019-20 NFL seaason, the Redskins have some work to do on both sides of the ball, but that’s what July is all about.

They open up the season against NFC East rival, Philadelphia Eagles, on September 8.

Check out my favorite photos from Day Three of Redskins training camp: