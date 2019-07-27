All Pro Reels

RICHMOND, Va — More fans, more heat, and today the Redskins were in pads for the first time. The defense remained ahead of the offense, so much so that in Josh Norman’s podium address he declared that the offensive line is in “shambles.”

Here is what I saw…

NFL 2019: Redskins Training Camp -- Day 3

