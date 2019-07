Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave fans at training camp on Saturday chills, when he turned back the clock and unleashed a throw that had shades of 2007.

Randy Moss, his former teammate, is now an analyst, so he was watching the team practice at training camp. Brady noticed him on the opposite side of the field, so he dropped back and uncorked a 50-yard pass, which fell right into the waiting hands of Moss. He barely even had to move.

Tom Brady turns back the clock and launches a 50 yard+ bomb to Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/WDpAI0PGv6 — KingsOfBostonSports (@PatriotsUnite12) July 27, 2019

Just like old times.