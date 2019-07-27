Two WWE Hall Of Famers Scheduled To Appear On WWE 'SmackDown Live'

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry The King Lawler announced on Twitter recently that he will return this Tuesday on SmackDown Live which will be taking place in King’s hometown of Memphis TN to bring back The King’s Court segment.

In the tweet, he announced that his guest will be none other than WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus.

This Tuesday night on @WWE Smackdown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King's Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, @trishstratuscom ! pic.twitter.com/Fn9ASCMTYK — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 27, 2019

Charlotte Flair came on SmackDown Live this past week and wanted a match for SummerSlam. She claimed that her opponent will be better than Ember Moon who is Bayley’s opponent in their SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match at the event.

It has also been confirmed that Trish will be wrestling at SummerSlam so more than likely we may be getting a big women’s match at SummerSlam between Trish and Charlotte.

This has been a really good year for Charlotte so far. She took part in the first ever Women’s WrestleMania main event against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

Charlotte also regained her SmackDown Live Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank by defeating Becky Lynch with the help of Lacey Evans but would end up losing the title moments later after Bayley would cash in her Money In The Bank contract and defeat her.

Trish Stratus has proven that she can still compete at the same level she has always performed at with her recent in ring appearances.

She would compete in the first Women’s Royal Rumble match back at Royal Rumble 2018 and put on a great performance combating with the likes of her old rival Mickie James and Sasha Banks. She would also compete at the first ever all women’s pay per view by teaming with fellow Hall Of Famer Lita and defeating Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

It will be interesting to see on Tuesday how the King’s Court segment with Trish plays out and if it will start this exciting feud.