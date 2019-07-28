Marcus Stroman has hilarious reaction to Mets trade

The New York Mets made a bit of a shocking move on Sunday, as they had previously came out as sellers, yet they traded for arguably the biggest free-agent pitcher on the market.

New York traded young pitchers Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson, two of the top prospects in the minor leagues.

And apparently, the rumors about Stroman really wanting out of Toronto were true. He wasted no time taking to Instagram and reacting to the trade, apparently excited about it. Check out Stroman poking fun at rapper 50 Cent’s infamous awful first pitch.

Looking at his Instagram story is apparent that Marcus Stroman is ready to be a Met pic.twitter.com/c8O7DNgxfu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 29, 2019

Clever take by the pitcher there.