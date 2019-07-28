Mets Trade For Marcus Stroman ... Anthony Kay In Deal ... Yeah, I'm Still Confused ... And A Little Queasy Too

Well, the Mets must have been affected by that four game winning streak, because as of now … they’re buying, baby!!!

Mets are close on a deal for Marcus Stroman. Early indication is Noah Syndergaard is not involved. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 28, 2019

Heard #BlueJays are getting pitching prospects as part of trade of Stroman to #Mets — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2019

Perhaps this is in preparation for a Zack Wheeler trade down the line? But yeah, the Mets are seemingly going to get Marcus Stroman. My first instinct is to think that this is Kris Benson all over again. These pitching prospects will tell the story of the trade, but … man. 50-55 and they’re buying?

Stroman is a 47-45 pitcher with a 3.76 career ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. He’s having a good season this year pitching to a 2.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP, albeit with a 6-11 record. Stroman’s postseason career hasn’t been bad either, and he has one more season of control after this. But this is less about Marcus Stroman and more about: What the hell are the Mets thinking and what the hell direction are they going in?

As for who is going to Toronto in the deal …

#BlueJays getting Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson for Stroman, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2019

The Mets have now dealt away two of their top pitching prospects after parting with some talent last winter. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) July 28, 2019

Is Anna Benson coming back in this deal, at least?

It really is Kris Benson all over again. Brodie Von Monorail strikes again. This team really does make the same mistakes over … and over … and over … and remember who in the organization has been the constant in the last 20 years.

Un-freaking-believable.