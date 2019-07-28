Reasons for bright Future of Online games

Ages back, online games were not considered to be beneficial in any perspective of life.Due to digitisation across the world online gaming has captured almost the entire globe. Resultantly, gaming now has a new facet. Online gaming is now a means to earn livelihood. With the advancing technology online games came into existence and the rules are so framed to consider themas a game of skills and not a game of chance. Yet some might be game of chance too.

With the streaming of online facility people can play certain games with friends far away, can play educative games, matches can be played their peer groups, earn livelihood, etc.

There are certain factors which govern the growth of online games.

Online gaming sharpen mental skills and ability-There is a myth regarding online gaming that these are the game of chance. But the fact is that these are games of skills rooted in maths, logic, game theory, economics, statistics, probability and reading. This is due to the ages back legislation which have now changed largely. Playing these games are a mental exercise in fact.People need to come out of the old school thought to accept the onlinegamesto be skill based which will consequently, lead to its bright future.

Separate infrastructure- In countries like US and Europe tournaments are being hosted for online games. The reason behind it’s acceptability in these countries is the laws framed in favour of the online games which has placed these games in the category of skill based game. In order to grow the acceptability of these games law makers need to introduce legislations in favour of the game. A myth of Addiction, misuse and manipulation–It happens that gamers develop addiction to a particular game such that they invest huge amount in it when they start winning. At the end what happens is they sometimes incur a huge loss landing into bankruptcy. So, in order to avoid any addiction online games are not accepted by the community.

Moreover, people manipulate the software to play the game over and over again. Furthermore, there is no age regulation for the game. Children below the age of 18 are also entering into the game. There is no verification of age. Every second child knows how to play online games. This is a total myth. In fact, laws have been framed to verify the age before any individual starts a game. For kids the level of gaming is different where they can play just for recreation. Moreover, getting addicted to any game which is a stress buster to play and sharpens skills is not a bad habit. All you need to do is research the tricks, practice and then play.

Adaptable to any device– people believe that high configuration devices are required for playing online games. But the fact is that online games’ configuration is compatible with all smartphones and laptops. Laws in favour of online gaming- This misconception prevails in minds of gamers that it’s illegal to play online games. But now Courts of different countries has made online game of skills to be legal. Because only personal skills can make you win the games. No external agent can interfere. No corruption can ever exist to fix any kind of match. Totally genuine does it stand.

In a nutshell, owing to the above reasons the online gaming industry has no reasons to slow down or stay at the bottom. It is sure to reach the zenith and is ought to face full-fledged acceptability and astounding growth throughout the world. This means of sportifying the online games which were not accepted earlier has now made people bet at home in their leisure time, enhance mental ability, earn livelihood, etc. Thereby, driving out poverty and attracting intellect and hence a strong economy.