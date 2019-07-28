Bengals

Tyler Boyd blames AJ Green's injury on 'terrible' stadium turf

By July 28, 2019

Bengals star receiver AJ Green will likely be sidelined for at least the team’s opening game of the 2019 season, and one of his colleagues recently shared what he believes caused it.

Green suffered an ankle injury while practicing at training camp, and it’s not the first time he’s had issues with his foot. However, this particular injury was sustained on the University of Dayton stadium turf,

Apparently, the turf was not fit to host the Bengals to practice on, as fellow receiver Tyler Boyd sounded off about it, saying that there were even “rocks” and “pebbles” on the playing surface.

That led many to question how the field was deemed playable, but the Bengals did clear it beforehand.

It’s hard to fathom why an NFL team was practicing on a surface barely even fit for a college squad.

