Congratulations to Derek Imm for winning our UFC 240 Pick ‘Em Contest and to Nathan H for being July’s winner (via tiebreaker)! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler on Aug 3rd. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Max Holloway – 93%

Cris Cyborg – 93%

Geoff Neal – 63%

Arman Tsarukyan – 56%

Krzysztof Jotko – 67%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 65-37 (64%)



UFC 240 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Derek Imm 13 2 Dave K. 11 2 Nathan H. 11 2 Robert Oakes 11 5 Nick Davidson 10 6 Herman Martinez 9 7 Caleb 8 7 Michael J. 8 7 The MMA Manifesto 8 10 Eric McIntosh 7 10 Sam Keary 7 10 SternFan74 7 13 Brandon Kaplan 6 13 CDN420 6 15 Abaseen 5 15 Glen Purvis 5 15 Isaac 5 15 James Weise 5 15 MMAinVA 5 20 Abdalla Shamil 4 20 Neil H. 4 20 Stephen Risk 4 20 theJawas 4 24 Cameron Walsh 3 24 larry chaput 3 24 Tanner Owens 3 27 Dylan 2 28 Rodney 1

July Top Five

1 Nathan H. 29 2 Derek Imm 29 3 Caleb 25 4 Sam Keary 24 5 MMAinVA 22



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 137 2 Dave K. 127 2 MMAinVA 127 4 Brandon Kaplan 126 5 Michael J. 122 6 Neil H. 121 7 Derek Imm 119 8 CDN420 118 8 Herman Martinez 118 10 The MMA Manifesto 114

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)