UFC 240 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 240 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 240 Pick 'Em Results

By July 28, 2019

Congratulations to Derek Imm for winning our UFC 240  Pick 'Em Contest and to Nathan H for being July's winner (via tiebreaker)!  Next Pick 'Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler on Aug 3rd. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Max Holloway – 93%
Cris Cyborg – 93%
Geoff Neal – 63%
Arman Tsarukyan – 56%
Krzysztof Jotko – 67%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 65-37 (64%)

 


1 Derek Imm 13
2 Dave K. 11
2 Nathan H. 11
2 Robert Oakes 11
5 Nick Davidson 10
6 Herman Martinez 9
7 Caleb 8
7 Michael J. 8
7 The MMA Manifesto 8
10 Eric McIntosh 7
10 Sam Keary 7
10 SternFan74 7
13 Brandon Kaplan 6
13 CDN420 6
15 Abaseen 5
15 Glen Purvis 5
15 Isaac 5
15 James Weise 5
15 MMAinVA 5
20 Abdalla Shamil 4
20 Neil H. 4
20 Stephen Risk 4
20 theJawas 4
24 Cameron Walsh 3
24 larry chaput 3
24 Tanner Owens 3
27 Dylan 2
28 Rodney 1

 

July Top Five

1 Nathan H. 29
2 Derek Imm 29
3 Caleb 25
4 Sam Keary 24
5 MMAinVA 22


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 137
2 Dave K. 127
2 MMAinVA 127
4 Brandon Kaplan 126
5 Michael J. 122
6 Neil H. 121
7 Derek Imm 119
8 CDN420 118
8 Herman Martinez 118
10 The MMA Manifesto 114

 

Home