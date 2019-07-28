Congratulations to Derek Imm for winning our UFC 240 Pick ‘Em Contest and to Nathan H for being July’s winner (via tiebreaker)! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler on Aug 3rd. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Max Holloway – 93%
Cris Cyborg – 93%
Geoff Neal – 63%
Arman Tsarukyan – 56%
Krzysztof Jotko – 67%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 65-37 (64%)
UFC 240 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Derek Imm
|13
|2
|Dave K.
|11
|2
|Nathan H.
|11
|2
|Robert Oakes
|11
|5
|Nick Davidson
|10
|6
|Herman Martinez
|9
|7
|Caleb
|8
|7
|Michael J.
|8
|7
|The MMA Manifesto
|8
|10
|Eric McIntosh
|7
|10
|Sam Keary
|7
|10
|SternFan74
|7
|13
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|13
|CDN420
|6
|15
|Abaseen
|5
|15
|Glen Purvis
|5
|15
|Isaac
|5
|15
|James Weise
|5
|15
|MMAinVA
|5
|20
|Abdalla Shamil
|4
|20
|Neil H.
|4
|20
|Stephen Risk
|4
|20
|theJawas
|4
|24
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|24
|larry chaput
|3
|24
|Tanner Owens
|3
|27
|Dylan
|2
|28
|Rodney
|1
July Top Five
|1
|Nathan H.
|29
|2
|Derek Imm
|29
|3
|Caleb
|25
|4
|Sam Keary
|24
|5
|MMAinVA
|22
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|137
|2
|Dave K.
|127
|2
|MMAinVA
|127
|4
|Brandon Kaplan
|126
|5
|Michael J.
|122
|6
|Neil H.
|121
|7
|Derek Imm
|119
|8
|CDN420
|118
|8
|Herman Martinez
|118
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|114
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments