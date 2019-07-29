Celebrities who love to play in casinos

It’s great fun going to a casino and if you are lucky, there won’t just be a big win coming your way but you might just spot a famous face. There are plenty of celebrities who love to head to the casino for a night’s entertainment.

When celebrities go to casinos, they are often given private facilities to gamble in. Others have taken the route that many of us take and gamble at home online. There are countless online gambling sites that you can visit.

If you love playing the best blackjack online games, then who knows one the other players might just be someone rather famous. Let’s look at some of the celebrities who love heading to casinos with mixed results.

Ben Affleck

The former Batman and Daredevil has his own superpower. Affleck doesn’t just know the rules of card games; he’s also learnt how to be a card counter. He employed this skill on a trip to the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas. According to ‘Variety,’ his run of good form attracted the interest of the casino security staff.

Their intervention wasn’t entirely appreciated by everyone in the casino. That’s because Affleck had a reputation of sometimes giving his winnings (as much as $145,000 on one occasion) to casino employees.

Harry Styles

Such is the One Direction singers love of playing roulette, he even has a tattoo demonstrating this fact. ‘17BLACK’ is tattooed on his shoulder and he was often seen at the Crown Casino while on tour in Australia.

Bruce Willis

Easy come, easy go is perhaps the theme for ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Moonlighting’ star Bruce Willis. He loves a trip to the casino but doesn’t always have the best of luck. One occasion reportedly saw him lose $100,000 playing at the craps table. Other trips have been more successful though with a reported $500,000 baccarat win in Atlantic City.

Tiger Woods

US Masters champion Tiger Woods probably spends a bit of time online, but he is renowned for his love of playing blackjack in real casinos. Playing $25k hands has been a regular occurrence in the past. Word is that Woods has a $1m betting limit at the MGM Grand. However, it’s been claimed he’s lost around $50m in casinos so it’s a good job those putts have been going in.

Gladys Knight

This legendary singer has performed many a concert at casinos. It’s not surprising then that once her singing is over for the night, she’s headed to the casino. Blackjack is her favourite games and all-night sessions have been known to take place. That probably caused her to miss the ‘Midnight Train to Georgia.’

Derren Brown

This talented mentalist and illusionist has been known to enjoy his trips to casinos. He had some success too and became known for betting small stakes and never losing. This led to casinos banning him and attempts to gain entry in disguise weren’t successful.