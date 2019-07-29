CM Punk Provides Huge Update On Pro Wrestling Status

CM Punk was recently interviewed by ESPN and was asked to talk about Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose’s departure from WWE and returning to the indie scene and being a part of All Elite Wrestling. The question was brought up since people have been comparing Moxley’s WWE departure to Punk walking out of the company in 2014.

Punk claimed that he has not caught up on any of the comments that Moxley made on Jericho’s podcast and Wade Keller’s podcast about his time in WWE. He also said that he didn’t listen to Moxley’s interview because he lived it.

When Punk was asked if fans should expect to see him be involved with pro wrestling by the end of 2020, he would say, “I doubt it.”

During the ESPN interview, Punk was asked about All Elite Wrestling and he revealed that he had indeed got offers from Cody Rhodes to join the new promotion. He would also claim that Cody sent him an offer via a text message and says that he doesn’t believe in doing business deals through text messages.

Related CM Punk Set To Appear At Starrcast III

Cody Rhodes responded to Punk’s comments and went on to say that he wouldn’t be surprised if Punk went back to WWE instead of signing with AEW.

It’s been 5 years since the wrestling world has heard from CM Punk. He famously said a mic in his hands becomes a pipe bomb. What will he finally have to say when he breaks his silence on 8/31? One thing’s for sure: the world will be listening. Be there!https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/anEgcoLZ1G — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) July 23, 2019

It was announced earlier this month that CM Punk would be appearing at Starrcast III in August during the weekend of All Out. The appearance will include a one on one interview with the Straight Edge Superstar and a meet and greet with fans. Punk will only be appearing at Starrcast III and not at the All Out pay per view.

Punk said he is excited to be a part of Starrcast and has mentioned that it is a big deal to him to have genuine conversations with his fans and it will be an exciting weekend for fans to see Punk at the event.