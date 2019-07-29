Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 6
July 30, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 6 Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Aleksa Camur (4-0) vs Fabio Cherant (4-0)
Featherweights:
Steven Nguyen (3-0) vs Aalon Cruz (5-2)
Women’s Flyweights:
Mariya Agapova (5-0) vs Tracy Cortez (5-1)
Welterweights:
Daniel Rodriguez (8-1) vs Rico Farrington (7-2)
Heavyweights:
Michael Martinek (7-0) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (6-0)
