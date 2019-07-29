Dolphins surprisingly fire OL coach just one week into training camp

The Miami Dolphins are not messing around with this supposed culture change during their rebuild.

Miami cleaned house during the offseason, firing head coach Adam Gase, and bringing in one of the biggest risers, in former linebackers coach/de factor coordinator Brian Flores. He called the plays on defense, but only did so for one year, after Matt Patricia departed for Detroit, and joins a long list of ex-Patriots coaches leaving for better gigs.

And he’s apparently wasting no time in reshaping his staff to his liking.

Flores fired the team’s offensive line coach, Pat Flaherty, and replaced him with longtime guru, Dave DeGuglielmo, on Monday — just one week into training camp.

The #Dolphins have fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach. Flaherty struggled to implement the new system, and it’s been an issue since the spring. It’s why DeGuglielmo was brought in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2019

There was a short leash for Flaherty, apparently.