Mets

It's Been Real, Jason

It's Been Real, Jason

Mets

It's Been Real, Jason

By July 29, 2019

By: |

Well, I won’t say “the” other shoe has dropped … yet. But perhaps an old pair of sneakers has dropped.

Jason Vargas will end up with one of the weirdest Mets tenures ever. First, a two game stop in 2007 when he couldn’t stay healthy, then a ballyhooed return which resulted in four awful months to start, then a very nice second season which was bookmarked with a renaissance after an appearance by Revolutionary War Scribe, and threatening to knock out a reporter, bro. All in all, it was a nice season reduced to a salary dump. (And Tim Spehr the sequel.)

At least the Mets now have the acceptable amount of starting pitchers in their rotation … for now. But why Bossert?

Oh.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh.

, , Mets, Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Mets
Home