Jerry Jones shares interesting take on the value of RBs amid Ezekiel Elliott holdout

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott still has yet to report to training camp, as he’s been working out in Mexico, but team owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to be losing sleep over it.

The Cowboys signed Alfred Morris on Monday, to serve as insurance in case Elliott doesn’t play this season. It sure seems like the Cowboys aren’t intent on offering him a long-term deal anytime soon, as they have potential extensions for both Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott coming up on the horizon as well, with both players set to become free agents next spring.

The difference between them and Elliott, though, is that they actively showed up to training camp. Zeke, however, did not, and Jones doesn’t seem to worked up about it. Check out what he had to say in an interview with CBS DFW, essentially downplaying the role of the running back for contending teams.

“The point there is, you don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl . . . Emmitt was the first one to do it . . . . That’s one of the dilemmas at running back is that the league knows that you can win Super Bowls and not have the Emmitt Smith back there or not have Zeke back there,” Jones said. “You’ve gotta do all of the things along with having Zeke that allow you to have other players so that you can win the Super Bowl. That’s what we’re going through.”

It will be interesting to see which side budges first, as it doesn’t look like Jones and the Cowboys will cave anytime soon — if at all.