Latest MLB rumors indicate Astros will work out trade with Mets for Zack Wheeler

The Houston Astros are in position to make another World Series run, but they’ll likely need to add another piece or two to keep up with the Dodgers and Yankees.

And apparently, that’s exactly what they’re looking to do.

Houston hasn’t had any issues producing runs, but its starting rotation could use an extra arm to boost its depth, and also increase their win chances in a seven-game series. So it was no surprise when a report came out that said the Astros will land at least one big-name starter, with Mets stud Zack Wheeler the favorite.

The Houston #Astros will come away with one more starter by Wednesday, and two GMs predict it will be Zack Wheeler from the #Mets — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 29, 2019

This makes sense, as Wheeler has been placed firmly on the trade block, especially after the Mets traded for Marcus Stroman yesterday. Wheeler, however, has struggled this season, with a 1.27 WHIP and 4.71 ERA.