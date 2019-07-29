Photo of DK Metcalf towering over Seahawks receivers goes viral

The Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding their wide receiver corps, and DK Metcalf is a big part of that movement.
Seattle selected Metcalf with the final pick of the second round, and the extremely large, physical specimen has all the tools to become a prototypical No. 1 wideout. However, there are plenty of questions about his route running, as well as his football IQ, that lead some to believe that he could be a bust.
While that remains to be seen, one thing’s for sure: Metcalf is enormous. Check out this photo of him towering over literally everyone else on the field at training camp on Monday.
Yeesh.
Comments