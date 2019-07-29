Photo of DK Metcalf towering over Seahawks receivers goes viral

The Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding their wide receiver corps, and DK Metcalf is a big part of that movement.

Seattle selected Metcalf with the final pick of the second round, and the extremely large, physical specimen has all the tools to become a prototypical No. 1 wideout. However, there are plenty of questions about his route running, as well as his football IQ, that lead some to believe that he could be a bust.

While that remains to be seen, one thing’s for sure: Metcalf is enormous. Check out this photo of him towering over literally everyone else on the field at training camp on Monday.

Here’s what DK Metcalf looks like in shoulder pads standing near Tyler Lockett. pic.twitter.com/k4OZBXdJCG — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 29, 2019

Yeesh.