Popular Wrestling Interviewer Joins 'All Elite Wrestling' Team

During my senior year, I called every TV station in town and finally earned an internship that led to my first ever on-air job. Every day, I drove 60 miles each way for that job and worked part-time in the fish department of a pet store at the mall to make ends meet.

That has since grown into a 15 year broadcasting career and a YouTube channel where I’m still blown away that I get to have conversations with some of the biggest wrestling stars on the planet.

I have loved working as an Entertainment Reporter for Deco Drive on WSVN over the last 5 years. My co-hosts Shireen Sandoval and Lynn Martinez are the best in the business—as are the producers, editors, photographers, administrators, studio crew and everyone else at Channel 7. You have all helped me grow so much as both a broadcaster and as a human since I moved to Florida from Ohio in 2014. I am so grateful to have been able to share incredible stories on TV and to also travel the world and report from some of the biggest red carpet events.

If you’re reading this, I’ve got two words for you: THANK YOU! I couldn’t have done ANY of this with you and your support.

And here’s the best part — we are just getting started!!