Ravens ball in nicely attended public practice in downtown Baltimore...

It wasn’t a picnic.

Earl Thomas (safety) brought something extra to Saturday night’s training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens put on full pads for the first time.

Thomas leveled rookie free agent wide receiver Sean Modster with a forceful shoulder after he caught a short pass. After the play, Thomas jumped in the air and celebrated and was joined by several of his defensive teammates, as the enthusiastic crowd of 28,312 voiced its approval.

Already it’s about “DE-FENSE” again in Baltimore.

“Got my attention a little bit and then I went, ‘Oh, it’s Earl,’” HC John Harbaugh said smiling. “‘OK. Good job Earl. Nice play.’”

Thomas and Tony Jefferson could possibly be the NFL’s best safety tandem, and they’re setting a physical tone from the outset.