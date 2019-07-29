The Weekend Bulletin

Biggest Upset: Deiveson Figueiredo +115 over Alexandre Pantoja
Notable New Champions:
WBO World Junior Welterweight Champion: Jose Carlos Ramirez
WBO NABO/USBA Junior Featherweight Champion: Tramaine Williams
Kunlun Fight 75kg World Champion: Vitaly Gurkov
Fight To Win Black Belt Welterweight No-Gi Champion: JT Torres
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
The Reign of Max: It continues at featherweight. Frankie Edgar put up a good fight, but was never really much of a threat to Max Holloway’s title. Have to think Alexander Volkanovski is due sooner than later for a crack.
A Short Night’s Work: In just under two rounds, Gervonta Davis dispatched of fellow thunder-thrower Ricardo Nunez, then followed up that win by calling out Tevin Farmer for a unification bout…
…And Speaking of Unifications:Jose Carlos Ramirez is now a unified champ! The proud owner of the junior welterweight titles from the WBC and WBO is eyeing a total unification. And he’ll have that opportunity, because the other two world champions, Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis are set to collide in the WBSS finals.
The Machine Gets Repaired: After suffering the first knockout loss of her career, and doing so in such spectacular fashion as Cris Cyborg did to Amanda Nunes, it can be tough to bounce back. Bad losses have broken fighters of every skill level. However, while not getting a finish, which is incredibly rare for her, she was dominant against Felicia Spencer. While this may be her last fight in the UFC due to contract disputes, she can walk away on a high note.
