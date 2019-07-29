Who will win the Bundesliga 2019/20?

The 2019/20 season of Bundesliga will be the 57th season of Germany’s Premier football competition. Bundesliga is one of the most popular league in the world and one of the top five league in UEFA’s league rankings. Bundesliga has the highest average attendance record in the world with more than 43,000 fans attendance in every game of 2018/19. The 2019/20 season will begin in August and will end in May of 2020. Bayern Munich are the current champions and will try to hold on to their league title in the upcoming season.

The 2019/20 season will not have VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96, FC Nürnberg like the last season as they had been relegated to 2. Bundesliga. On the other hand, FC Köln, SC Paderborn, and Union Berlin will replace them in the Bundesliga after they earned promotion from 2. Bundesliga last season.

The season will have 18 teams like usual and the top 4 teams will qualify for the Champions League in the following season. The 5th and 6th spot clubs will play in the Europa League in the following season.

The new season is expected to be very exciting and regarding to bundesliga-tipps.info these teams are expected to win the league:

FC Bayern Munich

Manager: Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich won their 7th Bundesliga title last season, which was their 28th title in total. Bayern Munich faced some unexpected downfall last season and were on the 2nd place for most part of the season, however Niko Kovac managed to turn it around to end the season with the league. He will be very keen to retain the title in the 2019/20 season while concentrating on the Champions League as well. Even though, Munich’s star players Robben and Ribery have already played their last match for the club, Munich is still the top favorite to win the Bundesliga 2019/20.

Borussia Dortmund

Head Coach: Lucien Favre

It seemed that 2018/19 season would be the season when the domination of Bayern Munich would end as Borussia Dortmund were very close to take the throne from them. However, in the last few games of the season turned out bad for Dortmund and they lost their lead. Dortmund ended up losing the league by only two points and had to be satisfied with a runner-up finish. The 2019/20 season could very well turn out be the season Dortmund wins the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history and the first time since 2011-12. They are the second favorites to win the Bundesliga 2019/20.

RB Leipzig

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig were the closest to Dortmund and Munch last season in the title race and finished the season with 12-points less than the champions. Leipzig is trying to improve their squad with fresh faces in the 2019/20 season and could end up doing something miraculous to win the league. The club’s highest ever achievement is being the runner-up in 2016-17 but they have been quite consistent in the last few season, which makes them the third favorite to win the Bundesliga 2019/20.