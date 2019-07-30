5 Crazy Sports From Around the World

Here at the Daily Squib we like crazy and wacky past times, and that’s why we have compiled a list of 5 crazy sports from around the globe purely for entertainment purposes of course.

Our compilation has not been compiled in any particular order, but we leave it to the reader to make their own mind up on which sport you think is the craziest, and most unnecessary.

Buzkashi

Not to be confused with the Japanese sport of Bukkake, Buzkashi literally means “goat pulling” in Persian. It involves a bunch of horsemen riding around a field with a headless goat or calf corpse. The sole aim of each team is to carry the carcass to a zone which is called the “circle of justice” and to fend off other riders by whipping them senseless. The Afghan version of the game is even recognised by the Olympic commission and has its own rules as well as being qualified as an Olympic sport. The calf in a Buzkashi game is normally beheaded and disembowell and has 2 limbs cut off. It is then soaked in cold water for 24 hours before play to toughen it. Occasionally sand is packed into the carcass to give it extra weight. Though a goat is used when no calf is available, a calf is less likely to disintegrate during the game. This spectacular game evolved in the central plains of Asia.

Bo-Taoshi

This sport hails from Japan, and utilises 150 players, 75 defence, and 75 offence. The aim of the defenders is to keep the pole upright with a guy called a ninja on top. The attackers naturally need to topple the pole and bring the ninja down. Reminiscent of a fucked version of rugby, there is a scrum, and a lot of people jumping on each other to try to topple the pole. Some players are severely injured during matches.

Wife Carrying

Trust the Fins to come up with one of the craziest sports of all time. The idea of the Wife Carrying Championships is Sonkajärvi’s very own and, in spite of its humorous aspects, it has deep roots in the local history of Finland.

In the late 1800’s, a brigand called Rosvo-Ronkainen, who is said to have accepted in his troops only those men who proved their worth on a challenging track. In those days, it was also a common practice to steal women from the neighbouring villages.

In addition to the product prize the world champions will receive the equivalent of the wife’s weight in beer, a bag full of wife carrying products and a statue with wife carrying motif.

The second and the third couple as well as the most entertaining couple, the best costume and the strongest carrier will be awarded with wife carrying products and statues.

Wife Carrying World Championships rules

The wife does not necessarily have to be yours, you can borrow your neighbours wife, or snatch one from a nearby village as is customary in Finland. Representatives from around the world will take part in the 31st annual wife carrying championships in 2019. Almost 80 couples compete in groups of 3 on a sand track filled with obstacles.

Midget Boxing

Well we’ve all heard of Dwarf Tossing, but Midget Boxing seems a little more legit. You haven’t lived until you’ve seen two little guys literally beat the shit out of each other in a boxing ring. It’s a simple concept, one doesn’t have to be a brain surgeon to figure out the rules. One midget hits another, and vice versa until the end of the match or a spectacular knockout ensues.

Extreme Ironing

How about an extreme sport that gives you a crispy clean shirt at the end of it? The trick of the Extreme Ironing Sport is to be as inventive as possible in plonking your ironing board.

One can be hanging off a cliff, skydiving from 20,000 feet, or white water rafting over the Niagara Falls whilst calmly ironing a shirt.

Extreme ironing has been around since 1997 and combines an exciting and dangerous experience with the dull and boring.

The World Championships have lit the touch paper for the worldwide expansion of extreme ironing, with a number of other nations including Austria, Croatia, Chile and Australia demonstrating a flair for the sport.

‘What would I need to do to start this?’ Well, it’s quite simple really, all you need is an iron, a board and some clothes, as well as a giant set of bollocks, then it is suggested that you start in your back garden before going more extreme, like mountainsides, woods or public places.