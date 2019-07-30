Becky Lynch Talks About WWE Booking Storyline With Her And Seth Rollins

Recently, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was interviewed by talkSPORT and she openly talked about WWE booking the storyline between her and her boyfriend Seth Rollins.

Becky said she was hesitant to work a storyline with Seth when creative first pitched the idea to her. She felt that working with Seth won her over since he is one of the top talents in the company currently.

Becky would go on to explain that she was critical with the way WWE handled the storyline:

“What I didn’t want was everybody talking about the relationship. What I wanted was two bad asses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side. Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch’s boyfriend or that’s Seth Rollins’ girlfriend. Which, of course, they didn’t do. They were the masters of subtlety…

She continued on about it by saying that she would try to make it work but was not pleased with WWE pushing the fact that Seth and her were dating:

“But when I thought about it, I was like OK. One, we’re going to make this a bada** fight, it’s going to be a great fight. No matter what, you know when you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you’re going to get pure passion and we’re going to pull out all the stops. But in terms of having my relationship be the freaking be the front and center, that’s not what I’m about. That’s not what I’ve worked towards. That’s not what I wanted.”

Regardless of her feelings about the way WWE booked her storyline, she was really happy to work with Seth: