Benchmarks to becoming a better golfer

The game of golf is one that has been revered for a long time and for very good reason. It is a game that you either get to love or hate. The reason being that it is a game that requires a lot of patience, technique, tenacity, endurance and most of all, consistent practise.

The history of golf can be traced back to the Roman civilization, although the kind of golf they played back then, was different from the type we play in this dispensation.

The type of golf we play now has its origin from Scotland, which was made evident by the 1457 Act of the Scottish Parliament ban placed by king James the second as the game was causing a distraction for his soldiers.

And since then the game has gained popularity first across Europe and then to the world at large.

The oldest rules for playing golf was one made in 1744 by a group called the “Company of Gentlemen Golfers” which was later renamed as the “Honourable Company of Edinburg Golfers.”

You might be wondering—what’s the need for all the golf history—well like the saying goes: “you cannot possibly know where you are headed if you don’t know where you are coming from.”

Or more importantly, It is a game with a rich history. And the reason I made reference to it being banned by King James the second is that…Golf is a game that if you take the time to learn how to play—you immediately become hooked and obsessed about it.

You cannot become a golfer and still remain the same after one year of playing, because like I said earlier…It is a game that pushes you to become better not just at the game, but also at your mental, emotional, physical, and sociological disposition.

A lot of folks after a few months of training, give up on ever playing golf. And who can blame them? Learning to play golf is a hard nut to crack especially if you don’t have a good understanding of techniques and the progressive sequence required for you to move from being a novice to becoming a pro.

So I’m going to try and give you some pointers that will act as a bedrock to improving your game in some, if not all, ramifications.

Pitching

We are all primarily beings of instincts, and as such, most novice, or average golf players are driven by the instinct to scoop the ball with their club, that is lifting at impact.

So much for instincts, the only and proper way of making a crisp pitch is by making sure that the clubhead is still in that downward motion at impact.

you might be wondering, how you are ever going to teach yourself to go against your instincts, don’t be dismayed for you can do this by constant practice.

For this training, you are going to need a bench. You have to try to hit shots under a bench sitting about four feet from you. You will observe that the lower you try to hit the ball, the higher it sails.

Your instincts will try to force you into swinging on a steep downswing path, in an attempt to punch the ball low. But the descending blow will send the ball up into the air. If you keep practising this basic training, it won’t be long before your instincts are tweaked.

Choosing the right equipment

One thing I have noticed among professional golf players is the fact that all clubs and equipment are tested regardless of the manufacturer or producer. The reason you want to do this is because, no two material is the same. You can get very good and customized golf equipment from golf shop online.

If your gear doesn’t compliment your body style and swing, you will most often time, develop compensations that will mitigate your improvement.

The more compensation you build into your swing, the more precise your timing needs to be. If you are the kind of player that your rhythms keep fluctuating from day to day, hole to hole, and shot to shot then you will need to develop a golf swing with a more significant margin of error. Fit equipment can aid this kind of development.

There are basically eight elements you want to consider when going for new golf equipment.

Length

Lie angle

Loft

Shaft Flex

Shaft material

Grip size and material

Swingweight versus Total weight

Conventional and Offset Hosels

In conclusion

I’m going to leave you with one more tip, and this is crucial because if there is one element that drives consistent putting above all others, it is that of contacting the back of the ball with the centre of the clubface. More so, good contact implies predictable, reliable distance and direction.

very new or bad players when putting, usually create too much vertical clubhead motion back and through, which causes a change in the contact point from putt to putt.

The main culprit for this is either the wrists or the shoulders taking control of the stroke. When the wrists take over, not only does the putters head move up and down but the clubhead is prone to opening or closing at impact, which sends the ball off-line.

The same goes for the shoulder controlled stroke, in which the head and upper body move with the shoulders, thereby causing too much vertical clubhead motion. More so, shoulder strokes also create excessive tension, which mitigates consistent tempo.

The best stroke is one controlled by the forearms because the putter’s head remains consistently levelled throughout the stroke and contacts the back of the ball time after time. This type of stroke also keeps the putter’s head square to the target line, thereby increasing consistent results.