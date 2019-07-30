MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fighter Salaries

July 30, 2019

Season three, episode six of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

 

Aleksa Camur:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Aalon Cruz:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Tracy Cortez:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Daniel Rodriguez:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Rodrigo Nascimento:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Fabio Cherant:   $5,000

Steven Nguyen:   $5,000

Mariya Agapova:   $5,000

Ricco Farrington:   $5,000

Michal Martinek:   $5,000

 

 

 

 

