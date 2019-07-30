MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Results

By July 30, 2019

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 6
July 30, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 6 Results

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Aleksa Camur   (4-0) vs Fabio Cherant   (4-0)

Featherweights:
Steven Nguyen    (3-0) vs Aalon Cruz    (5-2)

Women’s Flyweights:
Mariya Agapova    (5-0) vs Tracy Cortez   (5-1)

Welterweights:
Daniel Rodriguez   (8-1) vs Rico Farrington  (7-2)

Heavyweights:
Michael Martinek   (7-0) vs Rodrigo Nascimento   (6-0) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ARM TRIANGLE- ROUND 1 (3:16)

 

