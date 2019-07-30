Eli Manning reveals he worked with private pitching coach for arm strength in offseason

Giants quarterback Eli Manning is 38 years of age, but he’s apparently doing all he can to make sure he’s fit to be the team’s starter this season.

Manning has always been a prototypical pocket passer, with mobility not being a part of his game, but especially moreso now. Couple that with the fact that the Giants have had a subpar offensive line over the past few years, it’s hindered the team from getting into a consistent rhythm on offense.

But the Giants have been working on rebuilding the O-line, and Manning, apparently, has been working on his arm during the offseason. He recently came out and said he’s worked with private pitching coach Mickey Brueckner to prepare for his 2019 campaign.

“I feel like it’s paid off,” Manning said, via northjersey.com. “I’m throwing the ball well, and arm is staying strong, and I’m not losing anything. In training camp, sometimes you’d have four practices in a row, and you’re not used to that; you can see your arm getting tired. But still feeling strong.”

Interesting. We’ll soon find out if it did indeed pay off.