Fighters of the Week

1. Jose Carlos Ramirez: Ramirez is the WBC and the WBO champion at 140lbs after his mauling of Maurice Hooker. Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor are the owners of the WBA and IBF, and are due to do battle in the World Boxing Super Series. So, needless to say, Ramirez is looking to unify the division against the winner.

2. Max Holloway: The reign of Max continues at featherweight. Frankie Edgar put up a good fight, but was never really much of a threat.

3. Gervonta Davis: Davis dispatched of fellow thunder-thrower Ricardo Nunez, then followed up that win by calling out Tevin Farmer for a unification bout…

4. Tevin Farmer: Gave Guillaume Frenois absolutely nothing in his American debut, as the Frenchmen couldn’t get anything going against Farmer. He didn’t finish him, but it was a dominant performance against an overmatched opponent. After that, his next fight might have been made for him by Gervonta Davis, who called him out emphatically.

5. JT Torres: Is the new F2W Black Belt Welterweight No-Gi Champ after dethroning longtime champ Vagner Rocha in the main event of Fight To Win 119 from Philadelphia on Saturday.

6. Chris Wade/Lance Palmer/Daniel Pineda/Nate Andrews/Alex Gilpin/Jeremy Kennedy/Natan Schulte/Islam Mamedov/Alexandre de Almeida/Loik Radzhabov: The winners at PFL 5 of the 2019 season. Easy work for Pineda, as he earned three points for both of his opponents missing weight. That’s good work if you can find it.

7. Daniel Madrid: That’s three straight first-round submission wins for Madrid, and the third different submission of them, after a rear-naked choke of Chris Harris in the main event of LFA 72. He’s about due for a middleweight title shot any time now.

8. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Made short work of fellow senior-circuit member Rocky Martinez in violent fashion. Gamboa might have it in him for one more title challenge, but it’ll be magical if he can pull it off.

9. Vitaly Gurkov: Winner of the 75kg World Championship Tournament, defeating Saiyok Pumpanmuang in the finals at Kunlun Fight 81.

10. Johnny Case/Tatsuya Kawajiri/Roberto de Souza: Qualified for RIZIN’s Lightweight Grand Prix with wins at RIZIN 17 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

11. Cris Cyborg: After suffering the first knockout loss of her career, and doing so in such spectacular fashion as Cyborg did to Amanda Nunes, it can be tough to bounce back. Bad losses have broken fighters of every skill level. However, while not getting a finish, which is incredibly rare for her, she was dominant against Felicia Spencer. While this may be her last fight in the UFC due to contract disputes, she can walk away on a high note.

12. Jamahal Hill/Billy Quarantillo/Sean Woodson: Your contract winners from the fifth week of Dana White’s Contender Series.

13. Geoff Neal: Both he and Niko Price live by the finish and die by the finish, and, well, Neal was still standing by the end of the fight. So, there ya go.

14. Mikuru Asakura: Earned a UD win in the main event of RIZIN 17 over Yusuke Yachi.

15. Greg Rebello: Defended his CES MMA Heavyweight title against Kevin Haley, not letting it get out of the first round.