MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jul 30/19

UFC

Mickey Gall (5-2) vs Salim Touahri (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd

Hannah Goldy (2-0) vs Miranda Granger (5-0) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd

Claudia Silva (13-1) vs Cole Williams (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd

Vicente Luque (16-6-1) vs Mike Perry (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10th

Ariane Carnelossi (12-1) vs Taila Santos (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10th

Manny Bermudez (14-0) vs Casey Kenney (11-1-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Mark De La Rosa (11-2) vs Kai Kara-France (19-7, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Joanne Calderwood (13-4) vs Andrea Lee (11-2) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Edson Barboza (20-7) vs Paul Felder (16-4) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Carla Esparza (14-6) vs Alexa Grasso (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Jack Hermansson (20-4) vs Jared Cannonier (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (20-4) vs Israel Adesanya (17-0) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3) vs Michelle Waterson (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Bellator

James Gallagher (9-1) vs Cal Ellenor (8-2) – Bellator 227 – Sept 27th

ONE Championship

Featherweight Championship: Martin Nguyen (12-3) vs Koyomi Matsushima (11-3) – ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes – Aug 2nd

Rizin

Kyoji Horiguchi (28-2) vs Kai Asakura (12-1) – Rizin 18 – Aug 18th

