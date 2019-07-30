Protecting Your Ears When Playing Sports

It is fun to attend a sporting event, whether its football, basketball, motor vehicle sports, or others. This applies to players and spectators. However, these places are full of noise from people and other cheering devices such as vuvuzelas and whistles and expose both fans and players to hearing problems. If you find yourself less than three feet from someone and you cannot hear what they are saying, you are already at risk of developing ear problems. You need to use the following methods to protect your ears from such noise.

1) Hearing Protection

The first thing you can do to protect your ears from the noise is wearing hearing protection if you cannot avoid the noisy environments. These devices come in handy and take different forms to ensure they work well in protecting your ears. Hearing protection devices are specifically molded and tuned to your ears. One size does not fit all so ensure you get specific sizes and types for adults and children. Ear protection devices come in many types including commercial earphones, custom earphones for music, in-ear stage monitors, and hearing aids.

2) Train Your Ears

If you are using hearing aids, you should not use stadiums or places with loud noises as testing grounds. Too much exposure to noise overwhelms the brain and can give you a difficult time if you are using hearing aids for the first time. It would help if you did all it takes to train your brain and the eye to hear properly and filter the noise. Ensure you ensure your brain adjusts accordingly by starting from a quiet, small environment and improve by moving to louder and larger environments. Ensure that you do this several days before the big sporting events so that your ear and the brain can be prepaid.

3) Move Away From the Noise

The sport might be at its peak, and you want to take part in everything happening, but keeping your ear healthy is more important than the entertainment. Do your ear some justice by moving away from the source of noise or taking breaks every 15 minutes from the noise. This will ensure your ears take short breaks from the noise to help them function properly.

4) Reduce the Sound

Noise from sporting events does not have to come from a stadium only. People who choose to watch their favorite sports indoors are also exposed to a high level of noise. Football or racing activities can still produce too much noise on your TV and expose you to the risk of ear damage. Ensure you always reduce the volume of your speakers so that you manage the noise level and protect your ears in the process.

5) Get Your Hearing Tested

Too much exposure to noise exposes you to early ear damage. If you are often exposed to noise that exceeds 85 decibels, you are at a high risk of getting ear damage. Therefore, you should ensure you get tested as soon as possible because early detection of an eye problem can help prevent it from further damage. You should also consider regular hearing check say once a year if you are often exposed to loud noise.