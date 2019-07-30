Reddit Soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs Sydney FC Live Stream Hd Online Soccer Game

Its Siccer Time, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and the stars of Paris Saint-Germain will go head-to-head with Hyundai A-League Champions Sydney FC in a dream encounter on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel’s French powerhouses are traveling to Jiangsu, China to prepare their challenge for a seventh Ligue 1 title in eight years and bid to finally be crowned European champions for the first time.

Amid heavy speculation the 27-year-old is set to return to Barcelona this transfer window, PSG has confirmed that Brazil star Neymar will take no part in the showpiece friendly, having remained at the club’s training base in Shenzen.

Neymar – who missed Brazil’s 2019 Copa America triumph with foot and ankle injuries – did not feature in either of the club’s most recent friendlies against German clubs Dynamo and Nurnberg, or in Saturday night’s clash with Inter Milan.

Brazil teammate Thiago Silva is unlikely to feature against Sydney following his Copa America exploits, as is Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leandro Paredes. However, new signings Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo, and Pablo Sarabia are all in strong contention face the Sky Blues.

Midfielder Julian Draxler said Monday that the single-minded “egos” of Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain’s other star forwards did not always make it easy for the team. And the German World Cup winner told AFP in an interview in China that he was still hurting from the French club’s failure to go farther in the Champions League last season.

PSG play Sydney FC in a friendly on Tuesday in Suzhou, China, but Draxler already has his mind on what promises to be another big season for the club and him personally. Draxler, part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, said it was “a pleasure” to play with the attacking triumvirate of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe — even though it has its challenges.

The Brazilian star Neymar, who is in China but will not be involved in the match as he works his way towards full fitness, has made clear that he wants to return to Barcelona.”All of them are exceptional players, it is hard to find in the world players of this level,” said Draxler, who arrived in the French capital in January 2017 for a reported 36 million euros from Wolfsburg.

