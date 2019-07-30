The HOVG Podcast: Tom Tsuchiya

By: The Hall of Very Good | July 30, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tom Tsuchiya.

Hoping to bring some culture to the podcast, the sculptor talks to the boys about his gig creating the Hall of Fame plaques, shares his favorite and most difficult creations and explains how it is possible to park a car on the Pete Rose statue outside Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

And, yeah, Shawn and Lou do their best to convince Tom to add mustaches to all the plaques in Cooperstown.

SHOW NOTES:

Reds unveil Pete Rose statue outside Great American Ball Park. https://t.co/NJc2iJCfLH pic.twitter.com/gny8fgNwcI — theScore (@theScore) June 17, 2017

Rose immortalized in Crosley Terrace statue

Meet the Cincinnati artist behind Hall of Fame plaques

Cincinnati sculptor Tom Tsuchiya hits home run with Ken Griffey Jr.’s Hall of Fame plaque

