Watch: Patrick Mahomes impresses, uncorks sick no-look pass in training camp

By July 30, 2019

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes burst onto the scene last season, and he, in just his first full campaign under center, pulled off feats that few other signal-callers can do.

Watching Mahomes throw a no-look pass in an actual game — on national television — isn’t something we had really seen, well, ever. Not only was it extremely brave, given how athletic NFL defenses are, but it was also amazing to watch Mahomes successfully pull it off.

And it doesn’t appear that he’s going away from that anytime soon, either. He threw another no-look pass at training camp on Tuesday, when a play during 7-on-7s was blown dead for a holding call.

No look, no problem.

