5 Tips You Should Know On How to Make Your Windows Stand Out

If you are buying a new house or ideally having one constructed from the ground up, it’s highly imperative to take into consideration, the look and feel of your windows. This is because windows form the fundamental design elements that accentuate your house design. In addition to this, windows provide our homes with ventilation, light, and warmth. Without them, the house is just a mere cage. Hey, even cages have bars! Above and beyond, windows also help to showcase the functional aspects of interior design, not forgetting that they also enhance the aesthetic appeal of your home’s exterior if properly designed and treated.In a nutshell, a house is never complete without them! In addition to the above mentioned obvious functions of windows, they also allow the house occupants to have a better view of the neighborhood and the surrounding outdoor environment. But the icing on the cake is that well-placed windows will not only be the center of attraction but will make the house feel warm and comforting.

And thanks to technological advancements today, you’ll find air conditioning systems installed in just about every home. Unbeknownst to many, windows can also play a big role in determining your heating and cooling costs. With the right energy-efficient windows, you can make your home’s energy consumption minimal, especially during the cold winter months and the hot months of summer. To get back to the aspect of aesthetics though, we’d like to make this piece more of a designing tool to help you accentuate your windows.

Here are five tips you should know on how to make your windows stand out.

1. Determine the Window Design

In so many ways, the design of the windows can influence the design aspect of your house. This cuts both ways; interiors and exteriors. Every room in your house can benefit from a beautiful window and there are so many window designs to choose from. Each design comes with its pros and cons but one thing is for sure, the window design will first and foremost affect the amount of light coming in the room. Secondly, it can also affect the view delivery, which is essentially paramount if you happen to live in a beautifully scenic location. You’ll need to carefully select the window design depending on the room functions. Additionally, you will want to take into account, the varieties of glass available in terms of opacities depending on your privacy needs. For instance, you’d require a considerable amount of natural light getting into your bathroom but at the same time, it’s a room where privacy means a great deal to you. Here’s are some major window designs you’ll have to choose from.

Awning windows – awning windows are window designs that are crank-operated. As opposed to most vertically hinged windows, awning windows are horizontally hinged. These are the ideal window designs for artics as they open outwards, thus saving up on valuable space.

Casement windows – this design allows more air to flow in a room due to their enormous sizes. Depending on one’s preference, casement windows can open inwards or outwards. There are a variety of materials to choose from, including wood, aluminum, fiberglass, and vinyl to mention but a few.

Bay windows – some house designs may require windows that conform to the shape of corners and curves. Bay windows are the ideal options for creating the perfect nook spaces in a house. The window structure is usually made up of several window series that are connected at specific angles.

Sliding windows – as the name suggests, these are the types of windows that open by pushing them to one side. They’ve become a popular option for residential homes as well as in commercial apartments. This is because of their versatility, durability, and also the fact that they are easy to use.

These are just a few of the most popular window designs. As you can see, if you choose right, the variations in shapes and sizes can make your windows stand out depending on your preference.

2. Window Ascents and Window Treatments

Unattended windows will make the home lack its distinctive appearance and character. We all want to make our homes unique and different from any other home in our respective neighborhoods. It may require a lot of effort, considering that a home is made up of so many elements but for a total transformation, the best place is to start working on the windows. On this note, there are a plethora of ways to achieve the best results and gain stunning windows that will be the center of attraction in your house. Such may require adding window accents or enhancing what is already there. You don’t have to break the bank or lose an arm and a leg to achieve this. To start you off with some inspiration, here are some cool window ascent ideas that will absolutely make your windows stand out.

Window Treatments

Image Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/apartment-blinds-cabinets-chairs-349749/

Window treatments come in different variations. They help to regulate the amount of light that enters a room through the windows, as well as regulating privacy. Also, window treatments can drastically transform the appearance of your windows inside and out. Let’s take a look at some trending ideas on how to achieve this;

Shutters and blinds – shutters help to add character to your windows and furthermore, they also help to control the amount of light coming in. Well-chosen, they add elegance to your interior décor and make your windows a masterpiece work of art. This, however, depends on your careful selection of the shutter material. You’ll find them in a variety of materials, including faux wood, wood, and vinyl. Shutters are usually louvered or alternatively on fixed slats that are attached to hinges, making it easy to open and shut.



Shutters come into two main categories, these being interior and exterior shutters. To give your interiors character and a wonderful design statement, you’ll need to invest in state of the art tier on tier shutters. For the best results, you can buy Shuttercraft tier and tier shutters, which give you more flexibility added in your living space because they have two separate shutter panels that operate independently. With these, you won’t have to worry about too much light entering your room from the sun or the streets, neither will your heart pump faster at the thought of having your privacy compromised. Blinds and shades are also a great window enhancement options that will transform the appearance of your windows.



Colored frames – adding color to your window frames is certainly a way to make a design statement. Unlike in years past when we were only accustomed to white frames, homeowners are now shifting towards alternative frame colors. Adding color to window frames is also a great way of adding aesthetic properties to your house. However, ensure that you match the frame color to that of the exteriors. For wooden houses, the casing and the sash may be painted with a single color but to add character, the sash can have a different matching color.



Curtains – adding curtains to your windows will not only draw eyes to your windows and the entire property, but it will also help in adding some personal touch to it. Not just any curtains though… carefully selected curtains will do this in more. Patterned curtains are especially ideal as they’ll be more visible from the outside while at the same time enhancing your interior decor. All the same, there are so many types of curtain fabrics to choose from. You may also opt to play with the length, different textures and patterns to add variety.

3. Glass Window Enhancements

There are various ways of ensuring that your windows provoke curiosity and desire to everyone passing by your house. Apart from the aforementioned tricks, window glass enhancements are a great way of attracting the right kind of attention. Here are some window enhancement tricks that can make your windows stand out.

Stained glass – if you are thinking of replacing your existing window panes, it may be time to consider stained glass as an alternative. This will dramatically improve the color shades in your house in ways that other window dressings couldn’t. Stained windows will set your house apart from those in your neighborhood. It will make your house warm and inviting while at the same time providing you with privacy.

Window stickers – most people only need light and not the view. Window stickers work in the same manner window tints work, however, they are more translucent and prettier. They also come in different shades and patterns. For your ultimate privacy, consider frosted film stickers. This is a great way of discouraging prying eyes while at the same time adding design elements to your windows.

Leaded glass – for centuries now, leaded glass windows have been used to gracefully ornament homes for the elite. Nothing quite compares to what leaded glass can help your home to achieve. With advancements in technology, the art of manufacturing leaded glass has been perfected and this means that you’ll be spoilt for options. There are so many styles to choose from all designed to suit your needs and preferences. The combination of different glass textures and colors is an amazing work of art that when installed on your windows, will make your home enviable.

4. Make It Grow

Image Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/ivy-home-front-flowers-window-529767/

In most homes, a simple change such as planting some flowers on the windowsill could work magic on the whole outlook. Whether outside or inside, flowers are a great way of adding some natural aesthetics to your windows to make them unique. There are no limitations except when it comes to certain types of plants. However, if correctly done, they’ll make your windows look beautiful and aesthetically pleasing.



On this note, there are two ways to go about it. First, you can plant flowers on flower boxes or place flower vases on the windowsill. Most plants will thrive in small pots and vases. Among the best types of plants to grow on the windowsill include snake plants, bay, basil, dracaena, oregano, jade plants, aloe Vera, chervil, and chives, some of which are also food plants. If you’ve been looking for an easy way to liven up your windows, plants are a sure way to not only transform them but also make your living space looking fresh and cool.

5. Contrast And Trims

Window trims are the finishing touches done on windows. This is what gives windows their true character and beauty. However, each window design may require a specific trim design to make it stand out. Installing window trims will add to the window design, enhancing their look, feel, and appeal. Trim fashions and styles have, over the last few decades, changed and now we can enjoy robust options in styles and trim materials. Trims can also be used to change the theme of your house from traditional themes to the most modern yet simplistic ones.

All the same, it’s important to note that deciding on the best interior window trims cannot be compared to that of the exterior window trims. This is because the interior trims will only be required to match the interior moldings. On the other hand, the exterior window trims are somewhat tricky to decide on. While most homeowners will overlook window trims as exterior design elements, they are essential in helping to transform your home’s curb appeal. Nevertheless, you’ll need to consider factors such as cost, energy efficiency, the material used, and quality. You will also want to contrast your window from the wall colors. The idea behind this is to make your windows stand out. For brightly colored walls, darker shades of windows will help towards this.

The windows are one of the most important parts of a home or property, and as so should they be treated. Well, apart from the obvious reasons for helping to regulate the indoor temperatures, windows can help to significantly improve the aesthetic appeal of your house. They are a major investment that if not well addressed and taken care of, could negatively affect the value of your home. This means that by investing in the durable windows, taking measures to improve their look and feel, and ensuring that they’re well-maintained, you can significantly boost the resale value of your house or property. All the same, the above tips can help you achieve an attractive/welcoming look and feel for your home from the inside out.