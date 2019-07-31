Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 31/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Light/Featherweight 535.5 2 4 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 418 3 2 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 416 4 3 Douglas Lima Welterweight 384 5 5 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 359.5 6 7 Michael Chandler Lightweight 321 7 21 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 292.5 8 11 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 286 9 6 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 277.5 10 25 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 256.5 11 35 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 248.5 12 10 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 217.5 13 12 Benson Henderson Lightweight 215 13 12 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 215 15 15 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 191.5 16 18 Michael Page Welterweight 182.5 17 14 Brent Primus Lightweight 176.5 18 20 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 176 19 22 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 175.5 20 23 John Salter Middleweight 171 20 109 Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 171 22 26 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165 23 17 Daniel Straus Featherweight 161 23 23 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 161 25 27 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 158 26 28 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 151 27 31 A.J. McKee Featherweight 143 28 42 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 142.5 29 19 Eduardo Dantas Featherweight 140 30 32 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 134 31 33 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 127.5 31 29 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 127.5 33 34 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 126 34 36 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 120 35 139 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 103 36 47 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 101 37 40 Henry Corrales Featherweight 100.5 37 38 Shawn Bunch Bantamweight 100.5 39 53 Ed Ruth Welterweight 98.5 40 41 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 94 41 44 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 92 42 39 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 91.5 43 42 David Rickels Welterweight 90.5 44 NR Adam Borics Featherweight 89.5 45 46 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 86 46 62 Charlie Ward Middleweight 85 47 50 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 83 48 51 Saad Awad Lightweight 82.5 48 51 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 82.5 50 87 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 82 51 53 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 81.5 52 16 James Gallagher Bantamweight 78.5 53 57 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 76 54 49 Mike Shipman Middleweight 75 55 48 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 73 56 60 Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 71 57 96 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 70.5 58 61 Gaston Bolanos Lightweight 70 58 56 Jon Fitch Welterweight 70 60 59 Joe Warren Bantamweight 68 61 62 Cass Bell Bantamweight 67.5 61 62 Derek Campos Featherweight 67.5 61 57 Paul Daley Welterweight 67.5 64 65 Corey Browning Lightweight 66 64 65 Jordan Williams Middleweight 66 66 65 Pete Rogers Featherweight 65 67 84 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 64.5 67 68 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5 69 69 Logan Storley Welterweight 62 70 71 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 61 70 71 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 61 72 73 Joey Davis Welterweight 59.5 73 74 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 58.5 74 75 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 57.5 75 77 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 56.5 76 114 Haim Gozali Welterweight 55 76 114 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 55 76 78 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 55 79 70 Aaron Pico Featherweight 53 80 82 Romero Cotton Middleweight 51.5 80 82 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 51.5 82 79 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 51 83 84 Joe Schilling Middleweight 50 84 86 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 49 85 79 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 48 86 87 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 47.5 86 87 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 47.5 86 149 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5 86 NR Hyder Amil Featherweight 47.5 86 87 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5 86 NR Lindsey VanZandt Women’s Flyweight 47.5 86 87 Nation Gibirck Lightweight 47.5 86 NR Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 47.5 86 87 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 47.5 86 117 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 46.5 96 100 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 46 96 NR Marcus Surin Lightweight 46 98 101 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 44.5 99 103 Brian Moore Bantamweight 44 100 87 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 42.5 101 106 Andre Fialho Middleweight 42 102 158 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 41.5 103 96 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 41 103 96 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 41 105 19 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 40 105 81 Erick Silva Welterweight 40 105 145 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 40 105 NR Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 40 109 112 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 38.5 110 113 Tim Caron Middleweight 37.5 111 55 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 36.5 112 NR Nekruz Mirkhojaev Lightweight 36 112 37 Pat Curran Featherweight 36 114 109 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 35.5 115 114 Daniel Carey Featherweight 35 116 NR Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 34.5 116 101 Matt Perez Bantamweight 34.5 118 121 Alfie Davis Lightweight 34 118 118 Carrington Banks Lightweight 34 118 118 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 34 121 120 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 33 122 121 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 32.5 123 124 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 32 124 121 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 31.5 125 125 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 31 126 107 Noad Lahat Featherweight 30.5 127 127 Abraham Vaesau Middleweight 30 127 165 Charlie Leary Lightweight 30 127 NR Gavin Hughes Lightweight 30 127 NR Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 30 131 129 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 29.5 131 129 Josh Streacker Welterweight 29.5 131 129 Ricky Furar Bantamweight 29.5 134 133 Frank Mir Heavyweight 29 135 135 Ryan Couture Welterweight 28 136 136 Ashley Reece Welterweight 27.5 136 136 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 27.5 136 136 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 27.5 136 NR Justin Burlinson Welterweight 27.5 136 149 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 27.5 136 149 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 27.5 136 149 Will Fleury Middleweight 27.5 143 NR Brandon Laroco Featherweight 27 143 140 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27 143 140 Jackie Gosh Welterweight 27 143 140 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 27 147 129 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 26.5 148 147 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 25.5 148 314 Myles Jury Lightweight 25.5 150 NR AJ Agazarm Lightweight 25 150 NR Andrea Fusi Welterweight 25 150 149 Austin Vanderford Welterweight 25 150 NR Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 25 150 NR Cal Ellenor Bantamweight 25 150 149 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 25 150 NR Dominique Wooding Bantamweight 25 150 NR Dylan Logan Featherweight 25 150 NR George Courtney Featherweight 25 150 149 Justin Sumter Middleweight 25 150 NR Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 25 150 149 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 25 150 NR Richard Kiely Welterweight 25 163 158 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 24.5 164 160 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 24 164 160 Leandro Higo Featherweight 24 166 162 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 23 166 162 Thomas Oswald Welterweight 23 168 165 Chris Avila Lightweight 22.5 168 165 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 22.5 168 165 Giorgio Pietrini Welterweight 22.5 168 165 Honor Kelesh Featherweight 22.5 168 NR James Bennett Featherweight 22.5 168 165 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 22.5 168 165 Mohammad Yahya Lightweight 22.5 168 147 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 22.5 176 175 Darren Smith Lightweight 20 176 NR Terry Brazier Lightweight 20 178 162 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 19 178 177 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 19 180 145 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 18.5 181 194 Aaron Chalmers Lightweight 18 181 NR Chris Bungard Lightweight 18 181 175 Kent Kauppinen Light Heavyweight 18 181 NR Nathan Rose Featherweight 18 181 181 Toby Misech Bantamweight 18 186 182 James Bochnovic Middleweight 17.5 187 184 James Terry Welterweight 17 188 190 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 16.5 189 185 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5 190 186 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 14.5 190 186 Paul Redmond Lightweight 14.5 190 103 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 14.5 190 NR Robert Morrow Middleweight 14.5 194 189 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 14 195 NR Galore Bofando Welterweight 13 195 190 Pat Casey Lightweight 13 197 190 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 11.5 198 NR Frans Mlambo Bantamweight 10 198 NR Joseph Holmes Welterweight 10 198 193 Luis Erives Lightweight 10 201 194 Alex Potts Bantamweight 9 201 194 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 9 201 NR Jonathan Gary Lightweight 9 204 197 Andy Murad Welterweight 8.5 205 198 Joe Neal Bantamweight 8 205 198 Joshua Jones Lightweight 8 207 NR Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 7 208 NR Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 5.5 209 211 John Beneduce Featherweight 5 209 200 John Mercurio Welterweight 5 209 200 Johnny Nunez Lightweight 5 209 200 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 5 209 200 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 5 209 200 Richie Smullen Featherweight 5 209 NR Saul Rogers Featherweight 5 216 205 Justin Smitley Featherweight 4.5 216 205 Levi Matan Welterweight 4.5 216 205 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweight 4.5 216 205 Will Morris Middleweight 4.5 220 209 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 4 221 210 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5 222 NR Adam Gustab Featherweight 0 222 211 Andy Main Featherweight 0 222 211 Anthony Ruiz Light Heavyweight 0 222 211 Cindy Dandois Women’s Featherweight 0 222 NR Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 0 222 211 Craig Fairley Lightweight 0 222 211 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0 222 NR Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 222 NR Fred Freeman Lightweight 0 222 211 Gerald Harris Middleweight 0 222 211 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0 222 211 Javier Torres Middleweight 0 222 107 Jeremy Spoon Featherweight 0 222 211 Jerome Mickle Lightweight 0 222 NR John Redmond Middleweight 0 222 211 Josenaldo Silva Featherweight 0 222 211 Justin Roswell Welterweight 0 222 178 Keith Berry Middleweight 0 222 NR Keith McCabe Welterweight 0 222 211 Kirill Medvedovsky Featherweight 0 222 211 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 0 222 NR Kona Oliveira Welterweight 0 222 211 Kristi Lopez Women’s Flyweight 0 222 211 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 222 211 Martin Hudson Middleweight 0 222 NR Nathan Greyson Bantamweight 0 222 211 Nathan Stolen Lightweight 0 222 NR Peter Queally Lightweight 0 222 NR Rodolfo Rocha Welterweight 0 222 211 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 222 211 Ron Becker Welterweight 0 222 NR Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 222 211 Ryan Walker Lightweight 0 222 211 Sam Slater Lightweight 0 222 182 Sean Powers Middleweight 0 222 206 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 222 8 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 0 222 NR Walter Pugliesi Welterweight 0 222 109 Wanderlei Silva Heavyweight 0 222 211 Will Lavine Middleweight 0 222 211 Ysidro Gutierrez Featherweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)