MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 31/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 31/19

MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 31/19

By July 31, 2019

By: |

Jan 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryan Bader (blue gloves) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red gloves) during Bellator 214 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: Pound for Pound.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Light/Featherweight 535.5
2 4 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 418
3 2 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 416
4 3 Douglas Lima Welterweight 384
5 5 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 359.5
6 7 Michael Chandler Lightweight 321
7 21 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 292.5
8 11 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 286
9 6 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 277.5
10 25 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 256.5
11 35 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 248.5
12 10 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 217.5
13 12 Benson Henderson Lightweight 215
13 12 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 215
15 15 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 191.5
16 18 Michael Page Welterweight 182.5
17 14 Brent Primus Lightweight 176.5
18 20 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 176
19 22 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 175.5
20 23 John Salter Middleweight 171
20 109 Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 171
22 26 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165
23 17 Daniel Straus Featherweight 161
23 23 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 161
25 27 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 158
26 28 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 151
27 31 A.J. McKee Featherweight 143
28 42 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 142.5
29 19 Eduardo Dantas Featherweight 140
30 32 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 134
31 33 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 127.5
31 29 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 127.5
33 34 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 126
34 36 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 120
35 139 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 103
36 47 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 101
37 40 Henry Corrales Featherweight 100.5
37 38 Shawn Bunch Bantamweight 100.5
39 53 Ed Ruth Welterweight 98.5
40 41 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 94
41 44 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 92
42 39 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 91.5
43 42 David Rickels Welterweight 90.5
44 NR Adam Borics Featherweight 89.5
45 46 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 86
46 62 Charlie Ward Middleweight 85
47 50 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 83
48 51 Saad Awad Lightweight 82.5
48 51 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 82.5
50 87 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 82
51 53 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 81.5
52 16 James Gallagher Bantamweight 78.5
53 57 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 76
54 49 Mike Shipman Middleweight 75
55 48 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 73
56 60 Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 71
57 96 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 70.5
58 61 Gaston Bolanos Lightweight 70
58 56 Jon Fitch Welterweight 70
60 59 Joe Warren Bantamweight 68
61 62 Cass Bell Bantamweight 67.5
61 62 Derek Campos Featherweight 67.5
61 57 Paul Daley Welterweight 67.5
64 65 Corey Browning Lightweight 66
64 65 Jordan Williams Middleweight 66
66 65 Pete Rogers Featherweight 65
67 84 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 64.5
67 68 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5
69 69 Logan Storley Welterweight 62
70 71 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 61
70 71 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 61
72 73 Joey Davis Welterweight 59.5
73 74 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 58.5
74 75 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 57.5
75 77 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 56.5
76 114 Haim Gozali Welterweight 55
76 114 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 55
76 78 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 55
79 70 Aaron Pico Featherweight 53
80 82 Romero Cotton Middleweight 51.5
80 82 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 51.5
82 79 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 51
83 84 Joe Schilling Middleweight 50
84 86 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 49
85 79 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 48
86 87 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 47.5
86 87 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 47.5
86 149 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5
86 NR Hyder Amil Featherweight 47.5
86 87 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5
86 NR Lindsey VanZandt Women’s Flyweight 47.5
86 87 Nation Gibirck Lightweight 47.5
86 NR Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 47.5
86 87 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 47.5
86 117 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 46.5
96 100 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 46
96 NR Marcus Surin Lightweight 46
98 101 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 44.5
99 103 Brian Moore Bantamweight 44
100 87 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 42.5
101 106 Andre Fialho Middleweight 42
102 158 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 41.5
103 96 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 41
103 96 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 41
105 19 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 40
105 81 Erick Silva Welterweight 40
105 145 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 40
105 NR Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 40
109 112 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 38.5
110 113 Tim Caron Middleweight 37.5
111 55 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 36.5
112 NR Nekruz Mirkhojaev Lightweight 36
112 37 Pat Curran Featherweight 36
114 109 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 35.5
115 114 Daniel Carey Featherweight 35
116 NR Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 34.5
116 101 Matt Perez Bantamweight 34.5
118 121 Alfie Davis Lightweight 34
118 118 Carrington Banks Lightweight 34
118 118 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 34
121 120 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 33
122 121 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 32.5
123 124 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 32
124 121 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 31.5
125 125 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 31
126 107 Noad Lahat Featherweight 30.5
127 127 Abraham Vaesau Middleweight 30
127 165 Charlie Leary Lightweight 30
127 NR Gavin Hughes Lightweight 30
127 NR Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 30
131 129 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 29.5
131 129 Josh Streacker Welterweight 29.5
131 129 Ricky Furar Bantamweight 29.5
134 133 Frank Mir Heavyweight 29
135 135 Ryan Couture Welterweight 28
136 136 Ashley Reece Welterweight 27.5
136 136 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 27.5
136 136 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 27.5
136 NR Justin Burlinson Welterweight 27.5
136 149 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 27.5
136 149 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 27.5
136 149 Will Fleury Middleweight 27.5
143 NR Brandon Laroco Featherweight 27
143 140 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27
143 140 Jackie Gosh Welterweight 27
143 140 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 27
147 129 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 26.5
148 147 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 25.5
148 314 Myles Jury Lightweight 25.5
150 NR AJ Agazarm Lightweight 25
150 NR Andrea Fusi Welterweight 25
150 149 Austin Vanderford Welterweight 25
150 NR Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 25
150 NR Cal Ellenor Bantamweight 25
150 149 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 25
150 NR Dominique Wooding Bantamweight 25
150 NR Dylan Logan Featherweight 25
150 NR George Courtney Featherweight 25
150 149 Justin Sumter Middleweight 25
150 NR Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 25
150 149 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 25
150 NR Richard Kiely Welterweight 25
163 158 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 24.5
164 160 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 24
164 160 Leandro Higo Featherweight 24
166 162 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 23
166 162 Thomas Oswald Welterweight 23
168 165 Chris Avila Lightweight 22.5
168 165 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 22.5
168 165 Giorgio Pietrini Welterweight 22.5
168 165 Honor Kelesh Featherweight 22.5
168 NR James Bennett Featherweight 22.5
168 165 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 22.5
168 165 Mohammad Yahya Lightweight 22.5
168 147 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 22.5
176 175 Darren Smith Lightweight 20
176 NR Terry Brazier Lightweight 20
178 162 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 19
178 177 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 19
180 145 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 18.5
181 194 Aaron Chalmers Lightweight 18
181 NR Chris Bungard Lightweight 18
181 175 Kent Kauppinen Light Heavyweight 18
181 NR Nathan Rose Featherweight 18
181 181 Toby Misech Bantamweight 18
186 182 James Bochnovic Middleweight 17.5
187 184 James Terry Welterweight 17
188 190 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 16.5
189 185 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5
190 186 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 14.5
190 186 Paul Redmond Lightweight 14.5
190 103 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 14.5
190 NR Robert Morrow Middleweight 14.5
194 189 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 14
195 NR Galore Bofando Welterweight 13
195 190 Pat Casey Lightweight 13
197 190 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 11.5
198 NR Frans Mlambo Bantamweight 10
198 NR Joseph Holmes Welterweight 10
198 193 Luis Erives Lightweight 10
201 194 Alex Potts Bantamweight 9
201 194 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 9
201 NR Jonathan Gary Lightweight 9
204 197 Andy Murad Welterweight 8.5
205 198 Joe Neal Bantamweight 8
205 198 Joshua Jones Lightweight 8
207 NR Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 7
208 NR Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 5.5
209 211 John Beneduce Featherweight 5
209 200 John Mercurio Welterweight 5
209 200 Johnny Nunez Lightweight 5
209 200 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 5
209 200 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 5
209 200 Richie Smullen Featherweight 5
209 NR Saul Rogers Featherweight 5
216 205 Justin Smitley Featherweight 4.5
216 205 Levi Matan Welterweight 4.5
216 205 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweight 4.5
216 205 Will Morris Middleweight 4.5
220 209 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 4
221 210 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5
222 NR Adam Gustab Featherweight 0
222 211 Andy Main Featherweight 0
222 211 Anthony Ruiz Light Heavyweight 0
222 211 Cindy Dandois Women’s Featherweight 0
222 NR Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 0
222 211 Craig Fairley Lightweight 0
222 211 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0
222 NR Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0
222 NR Fred Freeman Lightweight 0
222 211 Gerald Harris Middleweight 0
222 211 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0
222 211 Javier Torres Middleweight 0
222 107 Jeremy Spoon Featherweight 0
222 211 Jerome Mickle Lightweight 0
222 NR John Redmond Middleweight 0
222 211 Josenaldo Silva Featherweight 0
222 211 Justin Roswell Welterweight 0
222 178 Keith Berry Middleweight 0
222 NR Keith McCabe Welterweight 0
222 211 Kirill Medvedovsky Featherweight 0
222 211 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 0
222 NR Kona Oliveira Welterweight 0
222 211 Kristi Lopez Women’s Flyweight 0
222 211 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0
222 211 Martin Hudson Middleweight 0
222 NR Nathan Greyson Bantamweight 0
222 211 Nathan Stolen Lightweight 0
222 NR Peter Queally Lightweight 0
222 NR Rodolfo Rocha Welterweight 0
222 211 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0
222 211 Ron Becker Welterweight 0
222 NR Ryan Scope Lightweight 0
222 211 Ryan Walker Lightweight 0
222 211 Sam Slater Lightweight 0
222 182 Sean Powers Middleweight 0
222 206 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0
222 8 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 0
222 NR Walter Pugliesi Welterweight 0
222 109 Wanderlei Silva Heavyweight 0
222 211 Will Lavine Middleweight 0
222 211 Ysidro Gutierrez Featherweight 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights

 

 

 

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home