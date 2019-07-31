Look: Kevin Durant takes page out of LeBron James' book, unveils renovated court in Bay Area

Kevin Durant may have exited the Bay Area, in favor of New York, but he made sure to leave with a parting gift on his way out.
Durant recently renovated a basketball court in San Francisco, in what was a pretty cool gesture. The court got a sleek, flashy paint job, and we kind of want to play a game of 3-on-3 on it — like now.
This is a smart PR move, and is similar to when LeBron James opened a school in Akron after leaving the Cavs (the second time) for the Lakers. Either way, it was cool of KD to do on his way out.
