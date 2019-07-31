MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jul 31/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Li Jingliang (16-5) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-5) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Lara Procopio (6-0) vs Karol Rosa (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Donald Cerrone (36-12) vs Justin Gaethje (20-2) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th

Macy Chiasson (5-0) vs Lina Lansberg (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Ion Cutelaba (14-4-1) vs Khalil Rountree (8-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Ovince Saint Preux (23-13) vs Michael Oleksiejczuk (14-2, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Alan Amedovski (8-1) vs John Phillips (21-9, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Alessio Di Chirico (12-3) vs Peter Sobotta (17-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Yorgan De Castro (5-0) vs Justin Tafa (3-0) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th

Bellator

Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Bader (27-5) vs Cheick Kongo (30-10-2) – Bellator 226 – Sept 7th

Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Sam Sicilia (16-9) vs Pedro Carvalho (10-3) – Bellator 226 – Sept 7th

Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Daniel Straus (26-8) vs Derek Campos (19-9) – Bellator 226 – Sept 7th

Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Pat Curran (23-8) vs Adam Borics (13-0) – Bellator 226 – Sept 7th

Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Emmanuel Sanchez (18-4) vs Tywan Claxton (5-0) – Bellator 226 – Sept 7th

Michael Page (14-1) vs Richard Kiely (3-1) – Bellator 227 – Sept 27th

Featherweight Championship/Tournament First Round: Patricio Freire (29-4) vs Juan Archuleta (23-1) – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th

Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: A.J. McKee (14-0) vs Georgi Karakhanyan (28-9-1, 1 NC) – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th

Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Darrion Caldwell (12-3) vs Henry Corrales (17-3) – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th

Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Daniel Weichel (39-11) vs Saul Rogers (13-2) – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th

Lyoto Machida (26-8) vs Gegard Mousasi (45-7-2) – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th

Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) vs Lorenz Larkin (20-7, 1 NC) – Bellator 229 – Oct 4th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)