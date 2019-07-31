Navigator Quad Gyro remote control caddy

The Navigator Quad Gyro is a golf course buggy with a highly unique design that is especially meant for zipping around the golf course quickly, efficiently and in style. The Navigator Quad Gyro includes a fully directional remote control that can take your buggy anywhere you need to go on the golf course. The Navigator Quad Gyro uses patented anti-deviation Gyro technology to help you navigate any type of terrain while still remaining straight and on track. If you are looking for a truly unique golf course buggy that will get you where you need to go in style, the Navigator Quad Gyro may be the right option for you.
Features
The Navigator Quad Gyro has many features that help set it apart from other golf course buggies as well as other buggies in the MGI quad series. The following are the most significant features of the Navigator Quad Gyro.
Full directional remote control with left, right, forward, reverse and speed options for maximum control during drive
- Patented Gyro Anti-Deviation technology keeps the golf course buggy on track as you ride
- Powerful twin calibrated motors for a smooth and fast ride
- Lithium 12v 24amp battery for reliable use
- Sturdy and compact one piece frame
- Height adjustable handle
- Built in lower carry strap
- Adjustable upper bag support with strap options
- Standard gearbox system
- 12v Electrical system
- Speed control buttons with easy on/off switch
- Color electronic display includes speed and current battery level
- Four wheel stability
- Quick release with suspension front wheels
- Quick release rear wheels
- Ergonomic round handle with soft rubber grip
- Integrated solar charger compartment
- GPS holder
- Scorecard holder and clip
In addition to these above features, the Navigator Quad Gyro is compatible with numerous accessories from MGI. These accessories are designed to add convenience and make your golf game even more comfortable and accessible than ever before. Some of these accessories are designed for use on winter terrain, such as the winter tires. These optional accessories include:
- Wheel covers
- Drink holder
- Quad travel bag
- Cooler storage bag
- Rain cover
- Liquid holster
- Umbrella holder extender
- Sand bucket loop
- Sand bottle
- Relaxt Air tires
- Belt clip
- Rear fifth wheel (optional)
- MGi Solar Charger
- Winter wheels (set of 4)
Remember to check before purchasing that you are purchasing the quad series accessories that are compatible with this particular model.
Specifications
It’s important to know the specifications of the Navigator Quad Gyro before you make your purchase. The specifications of the Navigator Quad Gyro are:
- Motor: Twin calibrated 250w motor
- Battery: Lithium 12v 24amp battery
- Color: White
Quality Assurance and Warranty
Like all of the high quality golf products offered by MGI Golf, the Navigator Quad Gyro comes with a quality assurance that the cart will live up to the exceptional high standards of MGI Golf. The Navigator Quad Gyro comes with a 2 year warranty that is comprehensive, so buyers can rest easy knowing that they will be protected in case their product does not live up to the high quality standards and expectations laid out by the team behind MGI Golf.
To Buy in Aus Visit mgigolf.com or to buy in the U.S visit us.mgigolf.com
Comments