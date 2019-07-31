Navigator Quad Gyro remote control caddy

The Navigator Quad Gyro is a golf course buggy with a highly unique design that is especially meant for zipping around the golf course quickly, efficiently and in style. The Navigator Quad Gyro includes a fully directional remote control that can take your buggy anywhere you need to go on the golf course. The Navigator Quad Gyro uses patented anti-deviation Gyro technology to help you navigate any type of terrain while still remaining straight and on track. If you are looking for a truly unique golf course buggy that will get you where you need to go in style, the Navigator Quad Gyro may be the right option for you.

Features

The Navigator Quad Gyro has many features that help set it apart from other golf course buggies as well as other buggies in the MGI quad series. The following are the most significant features of the Navigator Quad Gyro.

Full directional remote control with left, right, forward, reverse and speed options for maximum control during drive

Patented Gyro Anti-Deviation technology keeps the golf course buggy on track as you ride

Powerful twin calibrated motors for a smooth and fast ride

Lithium 12v 24amp battery for reliable use

Sturdy and compact one piece frame

Height adjustable handle

Built in lower carry strap

Adjustable upper bag support with strap options

Standard gearbox system

12v Electrical system

Speed control buttons with easy on/off switch

Color electronic display includes speed and current battery level

Four wheel stability

Quick release with suspension front wheels

Quick release rear wheels

Ergonomic round handle with soft rubber grip

Integrated solar charger compartment

GPS holder

Scorecard holder and clip

In addition to these above features, the Navigator Quad Gyro is compatible with numerous accessories from MGI. These accessories are designed to add convenience and make your golf game even more comfortable and accessible than ever before. Some of these accessories are designed for use on winter terrain, such as the winter tires. These optional accessories include:

Wheel covers

Drink holder

Quad travel bag

Cooler storage bag

Rain cover

Liquid holster

Umbrella holder extender

Sand bucket loop

Sand bottle

Relaxt Air tires

Belt clip

Rear fifth wheel (optional)

MGi Solar Charger

Winter wheels (set of 4)

Remember to check before purchasing that you are purchasing the quad series accessories that are compatible with this particular model.

Specifications

It’s important to know the specifications of the Navigator Quad Gyro before you make your purchase. The specifications of the Navigator Quad Gyro are:

Motor: Twin calibrated 250w motor

Battery: Lithium 12v 24amp battery

Color: White

Quality Assurance and Warranty

Like all of the high quality golf products offered by MGI Golf, the Navigator Quad Gyro comes with a quality assurance that the cart will live up to the exceptional high standards of MGI Golf. The Navigator Quad Gyro comes with a 2 year warranty that is comprehensive, so buyers can rest easy knowing that they will be protected in case their product does not live up to the high quality standards and expectations laid out by the team behind MGI Golf.

To Buy in Aus Visit mgigolf.com or to buy in the U.S visit us.mgigolf.com