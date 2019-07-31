NHL News Wire

The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Avalanche sign defenseman Samuel Girard to 7-year extension (AP, 2:52 PM ET)

New Jersey Devils re-sign Will Butcher to 3-year contract (AP, 11:20 AM ET)

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Chris Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons (AP, 8:19 PM ET)

Minnesota Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after 1 season (AP, 7:16 PM ET)

Monday, July 29, 2019

Devils acquire Gusev from Vegas for draft picks (AP, 7:41 PM ET)

Potvin announces retirement as TV broadcaster for Panthers (AP, 5:54 PM ET)

Meruelo completes deal to become Coyotes majority owner (AP, 3:58 PM ET)

Lightning give Vasilevskiy 8-year, $76 million extension (AP, 11:35 AM ET)

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Blackhawks, fans welcome back ever-pesky Andrew Shaw (AP, 6:40 PM ET)

Friday, July 26, 2019

Rangers re-sign restricted free-agent Pavel Buchnevich (AP, 9:23 PM ET)

Colliton looking forward to camp with new-look Blackhawks (AP, 7:57 PM ET)

Red Wings re-sign Turgeon to 1-year deal (AP, 6:51 PM ET)

Penguins acquire Harvard defenseman John Marino from Oilers (AP, 1:55 PM ET)

Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at NHLshout.com.