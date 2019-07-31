Ottawa Senators acquire right winger Ryan Callahan from the Tampa Bay Lightning for goaltender Mike Condon

A pair of American hockey players were traded on Tuesday as the Ottawa Senators decided to trade goaltender Mike Condon to the Tampa Bay Lightning for right winger Ryan Callahan. Condon is from Needhan, MA and Callahan is from Rochester, NY.

Condon is now one of three goaltenders that the Lightning have who will battle for the backup role behind starter Andrei Vasilevskiy. They also have Curtis McElhinney and Louis Domingue in the mix. After signing an eight year contract extension worth a whopping $76 million on Monday, there is no doubt that Vasilevskiy, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, is the number one goaltender in Tampa Bay.

Condon began the 2018-19 NHL regular season as the Senators backup to Craig Anderson. However things did not go well for Condon in his two October appearances as he gave up five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 Ottawa loss to the Boston Bruins on October 8 and then three goals on 11 shots in a 5-1 Ottawa loss to the Arizona Coyotes on October 30.

Condon was then sent to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. There he only played one game and gave up six goals in a wild 7-6 Belleville win over the Toronto Marlies on November 9. He then missed the rest of the hockey season due to a hip injury.

The Lightning become Condon’s fourth National Hockey League team. He has previously played with the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins in addition to the Senators.

The Lightning will hope they get the Condon that did very well for the Canadiens as a backup to Carey Price in 2015-16 and then again with the Senators in 2016-17. In 2015-16, Condon had a decent record of 21-25-6 with a strong goals against average of 2.71, a save percentage of .903 and one shutout. Then in 2016-17, Condon had a record of 19-14-6 in Ottawa, with a goals against average of 2.50, save percentage of .914 and five shutouts.

Callahan had seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 52 games with the Lightning last season. He is not expected to suit up for the Senators as he is on long term injury reserve with degenerative back disease. Callahan has one year left on his six year contract.

In addition to Callahan, the Senators received the Lightning’s fifth round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In addition to Condon, the Lightning received the Senators’s sixth round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.