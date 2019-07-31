Your Morning Dump... Where Kyrie's feeling a bit of remorse

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Grousbeck made an appearance on WEEI on Wednesday and said he communicated with Irving after the decision was officially announced. “You know, he just sent me a text the other day out of the blue and it was a really thoughtful and nice text, lengthy text kind of, and I responded and we had a nice back and forth,” Grousbeck said. “I mean that doesn’t always happen with players, and he’s a guy that wants to have a good relationship.”… “We do have a good relationship, he and the Celtics organization have a positive relationship,” Grousbeck told WEEI. “We wish him kind of the best, except when he’s playing us, but he’s a good guy, he tried hard, he gave us two years, and we’re going to move forward.”

Mass Live

What’s better than committing to a team publicly, making a commercial documenting that commitment, and then ditching it all once things go awry?

Doing every single one of those things but sending a long, thought out text message at the very end once the dust settles. While I certainly don’t knock Irving for this move, it is comical to think about. For somebody who “doesn’t owe anybody shit”, it seems like he owed Wyc that text message.

Getting jokes off is like taking candy from a baby in this situation and I’d love to continue that, but I actually commend Kyrie for doing what he did. He didn’t have to send/say anything to the Celtics regarding his decision afterwards but the fact that he went out of his way to reach out to Wyc means something. It shows that he does feel a bit of remorse inside for how things went in Boston and maybe even regrets some of his decisions a bit.

I don’t think Kyrie’s a bad dude and this whole thing was relatable on so many levels. He was head over heels for Boston and then as things went on he ended up realizing that it wasn’t really for him. While I’m obviously upset with how the whole thing transpired, I don’t hate Kyrie Irving. He’s human and did something most of us have done in our lives which is go back on a commitment. It sucks and he’s going to have an “arch-nemesis” sticker right on his forehead whenever he comes to Boston, but I get it. He went about it the wrong way, but I get why he made the decision he did. This message to Wyc seemed like him trying to tie up loose ends and mend the bridges he’s burnt due to how things ended in Boston.

Now that Kyrie has sent the ole’ “I’m sorry for beating you around the bush for 2 years” text message can we just put this stuff to bed? It’s been a long year of Kyrie speculation and I think we all just need an exorcism or something from him as a fanbase. Maybe this was the closure he, the team, and the fanbase needed and now things will finally go back to normal.

(HAHAH…who am I kidding? We live in Boston. we’re going to be hearing about the Kyrie Irving fiasco for the next 10 years, easily.)

Part 2: Where Marcus Smart is very much online

Alright hmu w your questions. I’ll go for an hour. If i respond, please make a donation to my charity at this donation link through my YounGameChanger Foundation. Thanks to all who help this great cause to fight cancer! Go https://t.co/fht27Qmxjo and click “donate” at top right — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 30, 2019

The love-fest between Marcus Smart and Celtics fans continues. After appearing on ESPN’s The Jump and gushing about the fans and Weird Celtics Twitter, Marcus Smart took to Twitter to answer some questions and donate to charity. There are some gems amongst these replies and it was a fun commute home keeping up with it. If you’re into random what ifs, an inside look on how Marcus prepares, or just some fun facts, this is the Twitter thread for you.

Here’s a few to give a bit of a preview:

I’m staying away from that place! Don’t u watch Stranger Things???? — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 30, 2019

3 was my late brothers number. I wore his number in H.S. Then at OSU 3 wasn’t available so I wore 33. And in Boston I wore 36 bc 3 is my brother Todd number and 3+3 =6 plus 6 was my draft order. Thank you for donating! https://t.co/FQ8cocYppx — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 30, 2019

Nah. Ball screens are all about heart and executing the defensive plan against them (switch, ice, etc) defending ball screens (especially high middle) are about gritting your teeth and saying Not Today. Thank you for donating! https://t.co/FQ8codg0h5 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 30, 2019

Sleep discipline. Diet discipline. 90+ games of which half are on the road is tough. Oh, and remembering your hotel room number which changes nightly. Thank you for donating! https://t.co/FQ8codg0h5 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 30, 2019

