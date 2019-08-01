Find out what this supplement has to offer with our complete Hourglass review

The Hourglass formula has been specifically created to aid women in their weight loss journey.

While it certainly looks to be targeted at a female audience on the outside, we need to know how this formula plans to help women with their fat loss.

On first glance, the ingredient profile appears promising. We can see a number of high-quality choices, at some very generous servings.

Itís also stimulant free, which is a smart option for this formula, as research shows women are more likely to experience uncomfortable side effects when consuming high levels of caffeine compared to men [1].

Before we begin this review, we first need to state that fat burner supplements are not proven to work. There may be research surrounding the individual ingredients, but we have no guarantees that the serving sizes and the formula within Hourglass will deliver the same results.

A ëso-calledí fat burner like Hourglass uses plant extracts, vitamins and minerals to help support a calorie restricted diet and active lifestyle. These two things are key to weight loss, a fat burner alone will not be enough to make you lose weight.

Having said that, these are very popular supplements and many people claim that they have helped them with their weight loss efforts.

Now weíve introduced this female-focused fat burner, lets begin our Hourglass review.

What are the benefits of taking Hourglass

Based on the supplement profile of Hourglass, you could expect the following benefits from this fat burner supplement.

May increase calorie burn

This formula contains thermogenic ingredients which have been proven to increase metabolic rate and therefore may help you to burn through more calories than you normally would.

Could help control cravings

This supplement contains a well-known and highly-researched appetite suppressant. This should help to control cravings and potentially reduce your calorie intake through reduced snacking and smaller food portions in meals.

Gentle energizing approach

This supplement doesnít contain any added stimulants like caffeine anhydrous. However, some ingredients do contain a small amount of caffeine, which can give you a slight lift, without overpowering you.

Is hourglass Safe?

Based on this formula profile, we believe there is low risk of side effects associated with Hourglass.

There are no added stimulants, and the caffeine in the other ingredients should be of a low serving, which should offer a gentle approach.

Itís also completely free of proprietary blends, which is a positive in terms of transparency.

If you are sensitive to caffeine, or already consume a lot of the stimulant, we suggest cutting down on coffee and tea where possible to reduce the likelihood of side effects.

Do not take this supplement if there is any chance you could be pregnant or are breast feeding.

Hourglass Ingredients

This supplement is made up of nine ingredients, which all appear to be well-researched and chosen with the intention of promoting metabolic health and reducing body fat.

It also offers some high-quality, concentrated ingredients at generous serving sizes.

Letís take a look at the main ingredients to further understand what you might expect from Hourglass.

Vitamin B6 and B12

These vitamins are essential to maintaining metabolic health, and those who consistently supplemented with it displayed greater fat oxidization [2]. This may lead to improved fat loss.

Glucomannan

This is a highly researched appetite suppressant extracted from the root of the konjac plant. As a soluble fiber, it expands when it hits your stomach, which should help you to feel fuller.

Within research, this has been shown to lead to weight loss by reducing calorie intake compared to those who took a placebo [3]. This is key for this supplements target consumer, as hormones make women prone to cravings throughout the menstrual cycle.

Green tea extract

This is another very popular ingredient in fat burner supplements. It contains both caffeine and antioxidants called catechins, which have been shown to boost metabolic rate [4]. In one study, research showed that supplementing with green tea extract could boost calorie burn by an average of 179 calories a day [5].

CapsimaxÆ

This is a concentrated extract of cayenne pepper, which delivers only the bioactive capsaicinoids from the fruit. This is key as capsaicin has been proven to be a potent thermogenic, which can also increase your metabolism [6].

It may also help to suppress appetite too, which could help to reduce your intake and therefore potentially lead to weight loss [7].

ChromiumÆ

Chromium has been linked to reduced cravings for carbohydrates, which is key for women whoíre susceptible to temptation when it comes to sweet treats [8][9]. This may help to improve your ability to lose weight.

How do you take Hourglass

This supplement is served over three capsules taken in one capsule servings throughout the day.

We recommend you follow this pattern to help maximize the effectiveness of the appetite suppressants in the mix:

First capsule around 30 minutes before breakfast

Second capsule around 30 minutes before lunch

Third capsule around 30 minutes before evening meal

According to all the research weíve referenced, results are seen after consistent supplementation over a long period of time. As such we recommend you take the supplement as consistently as possible and intend to take it for a long period.

As some ingredients do contain small levels of stimulants, donít take your final serving any later than 5 hours before you usually go to bed, otherwise it may interrupt sleep.

Hourglass price

A single bottle of Hourglass provides you with 90 capsules, which is enough to cover you for 30 days.

One bottle: $55/£35

Two bottles + one free bottle: $110/£70

Four bottles + two free bottles + free worldwide delivery: $220/£140

Although it might be a larger upfront cost, opting for a bundle buy may help you to save money in the long run. Weight loss happens over a period of weeks and months, not days. Therefore, if you are planning to burn fat, then buying more at a cheaper price could save you cash.

Our Final Thoughts

This supplement provides a high-quality formula thatís backed by scientific research.

It also offers some very generous servings, which may increase its ability to help you lose fat.

All of this is underpinned by the fact this supplement has been created to suit women specifically and we believe it has the potential to do that.

On top of that, the low stimulant level indicates that the risk level is low for this supplement.

The price of this supplement may be slightly higher than other similar options, but itís by no means the highest and the strength of the formula backs up the price in our eyes. Plus, the bundle options could help you save money in the long run.

Overall, we think this is an excellent fat burner for women and rate it highly.

Pros

Natural formula

High-quality ingredients

No added stimulants

Strong serving sizes

Low risk of side effects

Cons

Higher price than other similar products

