Find out whether this supplement has what it takes to aid your diet with our Hunter Burn review

Although new to the market, Hunter Burn seems to have made a splash. Dubbed a ‘premium supplement’ by its creators, it’s certainly trying to differentiate itself from other similar products in this category.

To find out if it lives up to these claims, we want to see how it performs in a Hunter Burn review.

We’ll look closely into the formula of this supplement to find out just how effective it can be. Ingredient choices, serving sizes and quality will all be under the microscope so we can understand where it sits in the current market.

Before we dive into this review, we must state that fat burner supplements aren’t proven to work. They may contain ingredients that are backed by research, but they themselves haven’t been shown to help with fat loss.

So called fat burners are simply intended to support a reduced-calorie diet and active lifestyle. Alone, they cannot be relied on to help you lose weight.

Having said that, they are very popular supplements and are used by a lot of people.

Now we’ve cleared that up, we’re ready to get started on our Hunter Burn review.

What are the benefits of Hunter Burn?

Based on the Hunter Burn formula, and the research surrounding the ingredients within this mix, you could expect the following results from supplementing with this product.

May increase metabolism

Ingredients within this supplement contain thermogenic elements that can influence your metabolism and raise your calorie burn slightly.

Should suppress appetite

Hunter Burn offers the highest serving of appetite suppressants we’ve seen in a fat burner supplement, which indicates it may help to suppress appetite, fight cravings and reduce portion sizes.

Could offer a buffer against carbs

One ingredient within this supplement has been shown to block carbs. This means it stops your body from absorbing as many carbohydrates as it normally would, which could reduce calorie intake and may lead to weight loss.

May maintain energy

Although a stimulant hasn’t been added directly, this formula offers energizing benefits in the form of ingredients that contain a small, yet potent level of caffeine. This may help to keep you focused and energized on a low-calorie diet.

Hunter Burn safety

Generally, we find that the biggest causes of side effects in fat burner supplements is high caffeine levels, synthetic ingredients and proprietary blends.

Hunter Burn doesn’t contain any of these negative elements.

There are no added stimulants within this supplement, which means you shouldn’t have to worry about that. Bear in mind that there is matcha green tea in this mix, which does contain a small amount of caffeine. This should only really be an issue if you’re particularly sensitive, pregnant or breast feeding.

Overall, the supplement profile is transparent and responsible, which is very reassuring for safety.

Hunter Burn ingredients

The Hunter Burn formula is six ingredients strong. While this is quite a small profile compared to other supplements in this category, this approach, along with distribution over six capsules a day, allows for some of the highest serving sizes we’ve seen.

Each ingredient is also well researched.

To understand what this supplement can offer, we’ve carefully analyzed each one below.

1. Vitamin D3

This is a well-known ingredient within testosterone boosters, but not as popular in fat burners. As this was specifically designed for affluent men, we can assume it’s added to promote testosterone levels, which could aid with muscle gain and weight loss [1].

2. L-theanine

This is a key compound often found in pre-workouts and nootropics, but it appears it may also lend itself well to a fat burner. It’s been linked to appetite suppression and lower levels of fat cells after consistent supplementation [2].

3. Konjac root

This is one of nature’s most effective appetite suppressants. When in the stomach it expands to create a thick gel that helps you to feel fuller, suppress cravings and even reduce portion sizes [3]. This has been linked to weight loss on a number of occasions [4].

Hunter Burn offers one of the most generous portions of this ingredient we’ve seen. In fact, it offers the same amount used in a clinical trial that lead to significant weight loss [4].

4. Matcha green tea

Green tea is a familiar face in fat burners, however matcha is relatively new to the scene.

Catechins within green tea and matcha have been shown to influence metabolism and help boost weight loss during moderate exercise by up to 17% [5].

Matcha is a good choice in this formula, as it’s been shown to have up to 137 times the amount of catechins found in normal green tea [6]. This may offer better results than other, similar supplements.

5. White kidney bean

This is the only known natural carb blocker. It stops your body from metabolizing complex carbohydrates into simple sugars, so you shouldn’t absorb the calories and it shouldn’t be stored as fat [7].

6. Cayenne pepper

This is also a widely used thermogenic ingredient, which has been shown to raise metabolism and fat burn [8].

Within Hunter Burn, we found a very generous serving of the supplement, that aligns to research we’ve found.

How to take Hunter Burn

This is one of the most generously served fat burners we’ve seen, therefore it’s important you stick to the guidelines of the manufacturer when taking it.

You should take two capsules, three times a day 30-minutes before mealtimes.

It’s key that you take Hunter Burn before you eat, as this gives the appetite suppressants time to expand, which should help to reduce hunger and cut down portion sizes.

As such, we recommend you take Hunter Burn as follows:

Two capsules around 30 minutes before breakfast Two capsules around 30 minutes before lunch Two capsules around 30 minutes before dinner



The research we found on all the ingredients in this mix indicates that consistent supplementation over a prolonged period of time is key to feeling the benefits outlined above. As such, we suggest you aim to be as consistent as possible and expect results to occur in the long run.

Hunter Burn cost

One container of Hunter Burn gives you 180 capsules, which is enough to last you for about a month of consistent supplementation.

One bottle cost: $75/£55

Two bottles + FREE UK and USA shipping: $150/£110

Three bottles + one FREE bottle + FREE UK and USA shipping: $225/£165

While it may be a larger upfront value, the larger bundle option here could be the best option for you in the long run. Weight loss takes place over months, not days. Therefore, the bundle could save you money over the time it takes for you to achieve you goal.

Our final thoughts

Overall, we think Hunter Burn lives up to its premium name.

It offers well-researched, high-quality ingredients at some of the most generous levels we’ve seen.

On top of that it doesn’t contain high stimulant levels or proprietary blends.

We think you’d struggle to find another fat burning supplement of this caliber.

One drawback with Hunter Burn is it’s one of the most expensive supplements we’ve seen in this category. Despite this, due to formula, we still believe it’s worth the money if you can afford it.

Pros

Extremely well-served

High-quality ingredients

Scientifically backed formula

Natural profile

Low risk of side effects

Stimulant free

Cons

Premium price

