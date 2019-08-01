Find out how effective this supplement really is with our comprehensive Instant Knockout review.

Instant Knockout is one of the most well-known and widely-used fat burner supplements on the market.

Originally created for MMA fighters looking to shred before a fight, it’s now a popular mainstream formula, used by athletes and gym-goers alike.

In our Instant Knockout review, we’ll focus in on the ingredient profile to assess how good this product really is. By looking at the serving sizes, ingredients used, quality and research surrounding each element, we can get a good understanding of what you can expect from this ‘so-called’ fat burner.

It’s important for us to state before we get into the review, that fat burner supplements have not been proven to influence weight loss. While the ingredients in the formula might show promise in research, we cannot guarantee results and they certainly shouldn’t be relied upon for weight loss.

They’re simply designed to support a healthy calorie-restricted diet and regular exercise. Without these two things, you will not lose weight.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at what Instant Knockout can do.

What are the benefits of taking Instant Knockout?

The ingredients within this supplement should offer a range of benefits that may be able to support you with your weight loss efforts.

Due to the formula of this product, you could expect the following:

Should help you burn calories

Several ingredients within this formula have been proven to boost the metabolism due to their thermogenic properties when served at specific levels. The combination of these elements may help to increase calorie burn.

May suppress appetite

One element within this supplement is a proven appetite suppressant which has been linked to weight loss. The amount used in Instant Knockout isn’t as high as those used in the studies, but compared to other similar supplements, it’s offers a very generous serving.

Keeps energy levels high

Instant Knockout utilizes caffeine to help you stay energized and active during a low energy diet. This may help you to exercise more, which could influence further weight loss.

Instant Knockout safety

After reviewing the ingredients used in this supplement, we think the risk of side effects is low.

The main concern with this type of product is the caffeine content. Compared to other similar fat burners, it offers relatively low serving of the stimulant, with each serving spread throughout the day.

Nonetheless, to avoid any unwanted adverse symptoms, we recommend reducing your coffee and tea intake throughout the day. We’d also suggest taking your last capsule no later than 5 hours before going to bed, otherwise the simulant could interfere with your sleep.

Instant Knockout also doesn’t contain any proprietary blends. This sign of transparency also adds to the supplement and is reassuring from a safety point of view.

If there is any chance you could be pregnant avoid taking anything containing caffeine. Speak to your physician before buying a fat burner supplement.

Instant Knockout Ingredients

This supplement utilizes 10 natural ingredients like vitamins and plant extracts with the intention of helping you lose weight. Upon review, we found a good amount of research behind each of these ingredients.

Take a look at the most important ingredients below.

Green tea extract

This ingredient is very popular in fat burners due to its thermogenic properties.

Research has linked its ability to raise the metabolism to weight loss on several occasions [1][2]. One study found that taking green tea every day helped to burn an additional 179 calories [2].

Another trial found that overweight women who supplemented with green tea extract over 12-weeks lost significantly more weight than those who didn’t take it [3].

Cayenne pepper seeds

This also contains a thermogenic compound called capsaicin. In a trial, researchers found that when participants were given cayenne pepper in their meal, their metabolism was significantly increased compared to those who didn’t have the spice in their food [4].

Glucomannan

This is a soluble fiber extracted from the root of the Konjac plant. When in the stomach, it expands slightly into a gel-like substance, which results in a feeling of fullness.

This has been linked to weight loss in short studies. In a five-week placebo trial, those who took glucomannan were shown to lose fat at a much higher rate than those who didn’t take the fiber [5].

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is another proven thermogenic. When supplemented in trials, it was proven to enhance metabolism by around 11% [6] and specific at burning by 13% [7].

As a stimulant, it can also help you to feel more energized, which has been shown to increase physical performance during endurance and strength training workouts [8].

Vitamin B6 and B12

These vitamins play a crucial role in various metabolism processes. It’s been shown to improve the way you process energy and help to prime your body for muscle growth [9][10].

Since they play such an important role in key fat burning processes, they may help to promote weight loss.

How to take Instant Knockout

The creators behind Instant Knockout have designed this supplement to be taken over 4 capsules, distributed throughout the day.

The ingredients used within this supplement should be taken in a certain way to help achieve better results. According to the research we found, the best time to take an appetite suppressant is around 1 hour to 30 minutes before a meal.

Therefore, we suggest you follow this pattern:

First capsule 30 minutes before breakfast

Second capsule 30 minutes before lunch

Third capsule at around mid-afternoon

Final capsule around 30 minutes before evening meal

Wash each capsule down with a large glass of water.

Be as consistent as possible, as the research surrounding each ingredient suggests that consistency over a prolonged period is key to achieving results.

Do not take your last capsule any later than 5 hours before you go to bed.

Instant Knockout cost

One bottle of Instant Knockout provides 120 capsules, which is enough for 30 days.

One bottle costs: $59/£35

Two bottles + FREE shipping: $118/£70

Three bottles + one FREE bottle + FREE shipping: $185/£110

If you decide Instant Knockout is the fat burner supplement for you, the three-bottle bundle may be the best option. Weight loss takes place over a prolonged period of time, so the larger bundle could offer substantial savings with this product.

Instant Knockout reviews

One of the best ways to understand how good a supplement really is, is to listen to the testimonials and reviews of those who’ve taken it.

With Instant Knockout, it wasn’t hard to find reviews online, as it’s such a well-established product.

One thing that surprised us, was the overwhelming positive response. We found countless testimonials including impressive before and after pictures, with customers claiming the product helped them lose weight.

It’s also endorsed by athletes like John Dodson, Diego Sanchez and Holly Holm. While we know these are likely to be paid endorsements, it’s a positive sign to see athletes willing to associate with a formula.

We also found negative reviews of the product, where customers claimed they didn’t see any benefit of using the supplement. We’ve taken these responses into account, however we still found the majority of reviews were positive.

Our Final Thoughts

The Instant Knockout formula is backed by research, well-served and of a high quality – it’s a rare find in the world of fat burner supplements.

Overall, we think this is a great supplement if you’re looking to buy a fat burner.

We were convinced by the formula coupled with the excellent testimonials available online.

While the price is a little higher than the majority of similar supplements, we think it’s worth the additional cost.

Pros

Natural ingredients

Well-researched formula

Low risk of side effects

Generous servings

Cons

Premium price

