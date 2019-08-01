Look: Kevin Durant spotted out and about in LA without crutches

Kevin Durant suffered one of the most difficult injuries for an athlete come back from in the NBA Finals, when he tore his Achilles tendon, and he has a long recovery ahead of him.

He’ll miss the entire 2019-20 season, and might have to adjust his game going forward, as it’s going to tough for him to come back and be the same explosive player he once was. It will be a long recovery process, and KD may look to reinvent his game a bit, becoming more of a jumpshooter, as guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan did later in their respective careers.

There is some good news for Nets fans, though, as it appears KD is already moving well, and can walk without crutches. Check out this video of him out and about in LA on Wednesday night.

Solid gait already, which is a positive sign.