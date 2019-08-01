Opening 2019-20 NHL Projected Team Point Totals

The Tampa Bay Lightning were in a league of their own last season, racking up 128 points en route to a second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy.

The franchise-best 128 points were 21 more than the next best team: the Boston Bruins (107).

Looking at the upcoming season, can the Lightning produce a similar record? The 2019-20 NHL team point totals suggest otherwise.

2019-20 NHL Team Point Total Odds: Top 10

Player BetOnline Regular Season Points & Odds 2018-19 Team Points Tampa Bay Lightning 108.5 (-115o/-115u) 128 Toronto Maple Leafs 101.5 (-115o/-115u) 100 Boston Bruins 100.5 (-115o/-115u) 107 Vegas Golden Knights 100.5 (-115o/-115u) 93 Colorado Avalanche 98.5 (-115o/-115u) 90 Nashville Predators 97.5 (-115o/-115u) 100 St. Louis Blues 96.5 (-115o/-115u) 99 Washington Capitals 96.5 (-115o/-115u) 104 Calgary Flames 96.5 (-115o/-115u) 107 Florida Panthers 96.5 (-115o/-115u) 86 Odds taken 07/24/2019 Tampa comes in at the top of the list, but their projection of 108.5 points is a 19.5-point decline from last season. The much improved Toronto Maple Leafs are second on BetOnline’s board with a projection of 101.5. The Lightning are entering their first full season without former general manager Steve Yzerman — the architect behind this Tampa team — who went on to take his dream job with the Detroit Red Wings earlier this summer. Lightning still the team to beat Tampa did little in the way to tinker with its Presidents’ Trophy roster in the off-season. The Lightning’s biggest summer free agency splash was the signing of backup goaltender Curtis McElhinney. In other words, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. Bruins, Golden Knights teams to watch The defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights round out the top three projections at 100.5 points. The Golden Knights have a much higher chance of going over that mark with its current roster. Even though Vegas finished well below 100 points (93) last season, general manager went all-in with the additions of forwards Mark Stone, Paul Stastny, and Max Pacioretty.

The Golden Knights are not only considered to be favorites to top the Pacific Division but with its current roster could win the entire Western Conference.

Look for the Bruins to take a step back from last season, which saw Boston accumulate 107 total points, ranking second-best in the entire league.

Go under on Canucks, over on Blues

What are other NHL team point projections to keep a close watch at this point?

BetOnline is projecting a drastic boost for the Vancouver Canucks at 90.5 — a 10.5 point improvement from the 2019-20 season. The Canucks bulked up on the back end with the off-season additions of Tyler Myers and Jordie Benn, but playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NHL will result in another challenging season for Vancouver.

The defending champion St. Louis Blues sit at 96.5 on BetOnline’s board. The Blues turned around a miserable season after Christmas to finish with 99 points and will likely be around that mark as long as Craig Berube is behind the bench.

While Tampa is considered to be the favorites, this may be the year to go all in on the Leafs. Toronto solved its main issue on the blue-line with the additions of Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie. The Leafs have a solid top 4 pairing that will take a lot of pressure of Frederik Andersen. (Angelo Montilla)

Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning (-115over/under)