UND Hockey: Berry Announces Leadership Group

On Thursday, the University of North Dakota announced their team captain and assistant captains for the 2019-20 hockey season.

University of North Dakota Head Hockey Coach Brad Berry announced on Thursday morning the assistant captains for the 2019-20 season. Senior defenseman Colton Poolman will captain the club for the second straight season and will be joined in the leadership group by assistant captains senior forward Cole Smith, junior defenseman Matt Kiersted and junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi. The captains are voted upon by the team.

Meet the Leaders

For the second year in a row, Poolman has been named the captain of the UND hockey team. He joins fellow East Grand Forks native Gage Ausmus who captained the Fighting Hawks from 2015-2017. Last season, Poolman finished fourth in points scoring (5g-12a–17pts), he was also a plus-seven. Poolman played in all situations and also had a game-winning goal and a power play goal.

Senior forward Cole Smith dons the “A” for the first time this season. Last season, Smith finished sixth in points scoring (5g-11a–16pts). During the 2018-19 season, Smith played on a line with two freshmen forwards Gavin Hain and Mark Senden. That line was a team-leading plus-45. Smith is a high energy player that has an impressive work ethic. Smith has won the annual ironman competition two of the last three seasons (2016, 2018).

Junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi is a first-time assistant captain. Last season, Kawaguchi led the team in points with (10g-16a–26pts). Kawaguchi’s had two game-winning goals and two power-play goals. In 75 career games with the Fighting Hawks, Kawaguchi has scored (15g-30a–45pts).

Finally, last season, junior defenseman Matt Kiersted also a first-time assistant captain elevated his game and took a step forward finishing with a career-best third in points with (7g-11a–18pts) he was also a plus-two. The Elk River, MN native had a game winning-goal and three power-play goals. Kiersted finished the 2018-19 season as the top point-getter for UND defensemen.