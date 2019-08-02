Cardarine, a chemical research drug, also goes by the reference GW501516. Despite its development in the 1990s, the drug is still under research. In the early 2000s, researchers observed that the chemical compounds in Cardarine could stop diabetes, obesity, and other related disorders. As studies progressed, more discoveries emerged. The product could burn fatty tissue, increase endurance, and recovery from gym-related injuries.

With such a catalog of benefits, coupled with the lack of harmful side effects, it is not a wonder that bodybuilders and weightlifters love this product. To understand the intricacies better, we shall perform a Cardarine review that shall tear into all the nooks and crannies. At the tail end, we shall give our take and leave the rest to you.

Sneak-peek into the compelling nature of Cardarine

While in some reviews, you may find GW501516 classified as a SARM, it is not. On the contrary, Cardarine belongs to the category of drugs referred to as PPARs (Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor betas).

Chemical compounds in the product bind to receptors in body tissues and cause changes in gene activity. The outcome is a shift in energy output. To simplify matters, as a net effect, GW501516 gives users the ability to endure the tough workouts. You gain strength to keep pushing harder without feeling fatigued.

Benefits of GW501516

Insulin Sensitivity & Glucose Tolerance

Insulin helps to control glucose or blood sugar levels. When the cells in your body cannot absorb glucose in the right amount, we say you have insulin sensitivity or resistance. On the other hand, glucose tolerance refers to the way your body responds to sugar.

In a study conducted with mice, researchers found that Cardarine regulated glucose production and increased insulin sensitivity. In that case, GW501516 can minimize chances of Type 2 diabetes while also keeping obesity at bay.

Total & LDL Cholesterol

Cardarine improves cholesterol levels in a user’s body. Researchers used Cardarine on obese monkeys and found that it reduced LDL cholesterol. They concluded that the drug could help users reduce risks of heart-related ailments.

Weight Loss & Fat Loss Potential

Users have spoken of experiencing fat loss after using Cardarine for four weeks. In the same study conducted on mice, scientists found that the compound had the potential to prevent a user’s body from gaining weight. The substance accelerated burning of fat in muscles.

Endurance Exercise Performance

While researching for a substance that could increase one’s physical endurance, scientists came across the PPAR-delta. Located in the muscles, this pathway (PPAR-delta), when activated, led to improvements in muscle growth, healthy heart, increased metabolism, and reduced inflammations. When all these take place, you gain the ability to endure tough physical exercises for a prolonged duration.

Dosage

You will not find a universally accepted Cardarine dosage. Therefore, we can only issue some guidelines based on results posted by other users. Fortunately, since others have used the drug successfully for over two decades, you can trust their opinion. As you include the product in your bodybuilding program, you must bear in mind that our bodies behave differently. You must experiment and find out what works best in your case.

Consider scheduling your dosage at between 10-20mg/day for maximum benefits. Most importantly, ensure that you take the drug once. However, you can split the day’s dosage into two. If you are an amateur fitness enthusiast or have just joined the bodybuilding industry, you could start with a lower dose. Experienced users can comfortably take dosages of up to 20mg and still do fine.

Caradarine’s half-life is between 16 to 24 hours. Moreover, your intake cycle should not exceed 12 weeks. You will notice that the period exceeds that of other SARMs, but that should not be a cause for alarm. Besides, you do not need to go through a Post Cycle Therapy (PCT). In our Cardarine review, we recommend using the drug solo as compared to stacking. Plan your intake for several hours before you start working out.

Side effects of GW-501516

There are a ton of stories out there depicting the horror that users of enhancement drugs endure. From vascular damage, liver damage and so on, but we shall steer away from such. Responsible users say that the secret to remaining healthy and avoiding harmful effects lies in sticking to the right dosage. Also, experienced bodybuilders advise that you must be patient. Do not expect instant results, but you should give your body time to acclimatize.

So far, we have not found any Cardarine review that highlights the adverse effects of GW-501516. The only information available states that the compound has a liver-damage potential.

However, the research that came to this conclusion comes from studies done on rodents. Furthermore, the specimen used had a pre-existing liver condition. Nonetheless, the situation may change in the future. For now, if you stay within the recommended dosage, expect no problems.

Cardarine GW-501516 Results

During its development phase, medical experts found some impressive Cardarine results. The substance increases endurance levels. It also burns fat and lowers the effects of diabetes.

Despite doing their studies with rats and mice, the bodybuilding community holds proof that similar results occur in humans. Cardarine does not cause liver failure, and it does not shrink your testicles. Besides, athletes with damaged liver may find recourse in the drug. In a nutshell, bodybuilders can expect the following outstanding results:

Burning of excess fat

High endurance during workouts

Notable gains in muscle mass

Buying Cardarine

When looking for where to buy Cardarine, we must reiterate here the need to exercise caution. Remember that GW-501516 is still under research and therefore not officially available for sale.

However, there are reputable online suppliers where you can always obtain legitimate products. Check for user reviews; there must be plenty of positive remarks about the vendor in question.

Parting shot

Cardarine is your go-to product for fat loss and muscle gain. It has no known side effects and does not require post-cycle therapy. Whether you are bulking or cutting, the product comes in handy. Our caution remains; avoid exceeding your dosage.